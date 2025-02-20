3 Current and former WWE stars with whom Rhea Ripley shares matching tattoos

Rhea Ripley loves tattoos and doesn't miss a chance to add to her collection. The reigning Women's World Champion has mentioned her love for tattoos, but few know that she shares matching tattoos with some former and current WWE stars.

That said, we take a look at three wrestling stars The Eradicator has matching tattoos with.

#3. Rhea Ripley has matching tattoos with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

They used to be part of the same faction, The Judgment Day. But when Dirty Dom and Finn Balor betrayed them, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left the faction and teamed up to take revenge against their former friends.

Fast-forward to today. Even though they have followed different directions, they are still friends out of the ring and share the same tattoo. More specifically, Rhea, Damian, and Dominik each have the same tattoo: the initials JD/PR, with a bone in the middle.

#2. She has the same tattoo with former WWE star Toni Storm

The AEW star and the reigning Women's World Champion spent four years together in WWE (2017-2021). They were friends outside the ring, and as Rhea revealed, they share the same tattoo: the date of the Evolution Premium Live Event, an all-women event that marked the evolution of the women's division in WWE.

The Evolution Premium Live Event took place on October 28, 2018, and The Eradicator said during an interview with WWE Tattooed that it marked the same date as the start of her wrestling career back in 2012.

"So my first tattoo was actually, it was this one on my wrist and it's the date of Evolution pay-per-view. I think the day before Evolution, I went with Toni Storm, and the funny thing about this date and why it's so special to me is because it was the exact same date six years prior of when I tried out for Riot City Wrestling in Australia. So it's technically the start of my wrestling career, and it's also the start of the women's evolution, which I think was absolutely wild. So we both got matching little tattoos of the date," Rhea Ripley said.

Fast-forward to today: Toni Storm has been with AEW since 2022, while Rhea Ripley is considered one of the top female stars in WWE.

#1. She has a matching tattoo with her husband Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have been together since 2022, when they started dating. A year later, in August 2023, they got engaged, and a year later, in June 2024, they got married.

Matthews and Ripley are considered among the most beloved couples in the wrestling world. As Rhea Ripley revealed on her social media accounts, they are now taking a small break from wrestling to enjoy their honeymoon.

The two wrestling stars were part of WWE for a few years before Matthews left in 2021 and moved to AEW, where he is part of the House of Hell faction with Brody King and Julia Hart.

As for The Eradicator, she is preparing to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship on RAW on March 3, and should she retain her title against the leader of Damage CTRL, she will face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 41.

