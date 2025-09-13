4 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown (September 12, 2025)

By Matthew Serocki
Published Sep 13, 2025 05:15 GMT
Drew McIntyre faced Randy Orton in the main event of the latest SmackDown. (Image Credit: WWE.com).
Drew McIntyre faced Randy Orton in the main event of the latest SmackDown. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two great title matches. Sami Zayn defended the United States Championship in an Open Challenge against Rey Fenix.

Jade Cargill got another shot to dethrone Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Brock Lesnar opened the show and had a fun segment with R-Truth.

While Lesnar appeared, John Cena was absent two weeks before Wrestlepalooza. The action in the title contests was great, but some other booking decisions were head-scratchers. WWE made the next four mistakes on the latest SmackDown.

#4. Two back-to-back matches with messy finishes

Giulia was scheduled to battle B-Fab after sharing a backstage confrontation. Kiana James got in B-Fab's face, and the two sides started to brawl outside the ring.

The ref never started the match once Giulia got her opponent back in the ring. Michin predictably made the save. The WWE Women's title contest was next up in the ring, but ended in a double countout since both women ignored the 10-count.

It was done to protect both stars, but Nia Jax showed up immediately after the decision to attack both women. Couldn't her attack have caused a disqualification instead?

It is clear officials want another showdown between The Storm and the champ, but the booking on SmackDown was strange. It was also disappointing on a night with only four matches.

#3. Rey Fenix loses his first match on SmackDown in over a month

Rey Fenix last wrestled on SmackDown on July 25. His last official match was the six-team TLC title match at SummerSlam on August 3.

Since he hasn't appeared on the blue brand in nearly six weeks, it would have been great for his momentum had he won. Against newly minted United States Champion Sami Zayn, however, it was a double-edged sword.

Zayn won the title a few weeks ago, but Fenix needed a win. Bookers stayed with the champ, as Fenix fell after an exciting match with Zayn.

It would have been a perfect spot for Solo Sikoa to interfere to protect both stars since he had a pre-taped promo before the clash.

#2. The placement of the WWE Women's Title match meant no title change

Instead of main-eventing with a title on the line, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill took place halfway through SmackDown. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton got the main event spot to set up Cody Rhodes' return.

With the big title rematch not closing the show, it heavily telegraphed that there wouldn't be a title switch.

When championship matches don't receive prime spots, it's an indication that the champion will retain or that the bout will have a messy finish. Zayn won the US Title in the main event of SmackDown before Clash in Paris.

It's a shame since both the US and WWE Women's Title matches were more entertaining than McIntyre vs. Orton.

#1. Bad pacing of the main event match

Drew McIntyre made his entrance for the main event with 30 minutes left. He made it to the ring, but SmackDown immediately went to commercial.

When returning from the break, there were backstage interviews with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor ahead of Worlds Collide.

Cathey Kelley then interviewed Sami Zayn, leading to Carmelo Hayes stepping up as the next challenger. Orton then came out and they fought for about three minutes before heading to another commercial break.

It would be better for pacing if the interviews happened before McIntyre and Orton's entrance. The commercial breaks broke up a rather average match, hurting the flow.

Edited by Angana Roy
