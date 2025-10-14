4 Potential replacements for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Things changed drastically for Seth Rollins on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel. After defeating Cody Rhodes in Perth, The Visionary opened the show with a celebration of his accomplishments and accolades for the Vision.The Architect then strangely claimed he didn't need the group, but instead chose them. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman smiled through the entire segment while Bron Breakker looked conflicted.Rollins then claimed that Crown Jewel weekend was one of the happiest times of his life before professing his admiration for the group again. CM Punk earned another shot at the title in the main event, but was assaulted by the Vision.The group came out as one, but didn't leave together after Breakker attacked Rollins. He then forced Reed and Heyman to pick a side. If Rollins is truly hurt after his match at Crown Jewel and was written off briefly with the attack, the next four stars could replace him on RAW.#4. Gunther returns for his titleGunther has been out of commission since SummerSlam after suffering a broken nose in his title match with CM Punk. That was back in August, and it's halfway through October.While he wouldn't need to compete, The Ring General is still a former World Heavyweight Champion who didn't get a rematch. He's also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.Slotting back into the main event and eventually gunning for the title he lost at SummerSlam would be a way to fill the void if Rollins misses time.#3. Aleister Black moves over to RAW View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIf the Vision adds another cerebral member, the perfect choice would be Aleister Black. He's supposed to be ascending the ranks on SmackDown after returning to WWE this past spring.He lost in his bid to win the United States title due to interference from Damian Priest. Black received retribution by defeating Priest in a Last Man Standing match last week on SmackDown.To truly push him further and give him a main-event spotlight, Black could move to RAW. He could operate separately from the Vision or play a puppet master-type leader, since Breakker is better suited as the muscle/upstart member.#2. Roman Reigns works more than usualRoman Reigns has battled the Vision since losing at WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker joined Rollins' side on the following RAW, with Reed joining up a month or so later.The Tribal Chief has battled Reed and his rivals so much that it's become repetitive every time he shows up. He either saves the Usos or gets laid out after trying to save his cousins.Reigns could spend more time on RAW instead of leaving after most of his big matches. It would keep a marquee name on Netflix.Showing up more opens up storytelling between multiple characters. He could even reveal that he orchestrated Breakker turning on Rollins if officials want to throw a curveball.#1. Brock Lesnar returns to a familiar placeLesnar has already rubbed shoulders with his former advocate, Heyman, at Wrestlepalooza. The Wiseman introduced his former client, and the two appear to be on good terms.The Beast throttled John Cena at that PLE, but hasn't appeared on programming since. If he's operating as a free agent, he can appear on either brand.Having him potentially vie for a title would be huge, even though he shouldn't be winning major gold at this point in his career.Lesnar is still must-watch TV every time he appears, so having him fill in for a few more dates if Rollins is hurt would be an intriguing move.