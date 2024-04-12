3-time champion must win the 2024 King of the Ring

The 2024 King & Queen of the Ring will emanate live from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month, as WWE has already made an official announcement. While several superstars are looking to win this year's King of the Ring tournament, there is one name who needs to win it more than anyone else.

The superstar in question is Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old star recently bid farewell to NXT this past Tuesday, as it was his last appearance on the developmental brand. With him returning to SmackDown as a full-fledged superstar, he needs to make a statement and win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

To give him a monumental start on the main roster

Bron Breakker is one of the most exceptional talents NXT has produced over the years. Time and time again, the 26-year-old star has given glimpses of his charisma and unharnessed potential while performing on the developmental brand.

Therefore, WWE needs to capitalize on his red-hot momentum on the main roster now that Breakker is a part of SmackDown. The former NXT Champion needs to win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament to have a monumental start on the main roster and make a bold statement.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old star's winning the tournament on a grand stage like Saudi Arabia will elevate his career and put him in the spotlight, thus paving the way for a perfect main roster run on Friday Night SmackDown.

To build him for a championship feud

Bron Breakker is one of the most talented stars of NXT and he has delivered several blockbuster matches in the white and gold brand. Therefore, WWE needs to build him for a championship feud on the main roster, which could enhance his stature as a probable contender for a top world championship.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old star must win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament to establish himself as a credible challenger. Not only will this give a glimpse of what Breakker is capable of, but it will also give fans a fresh championship feud on the main roster post-WrestleMania XL.

To showcase the dawn of a new era

WWE has been following the same traditional pattern over the past by making household names win the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. With the Stamford-based company ushering in a new era under Triple H, it needs to deviate from the conventional pattern and put new talents at the forefront.

Hence, Bron Breakker must win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, which will symbolize the beginning of a new era where The Game gives opportunities to new faces to shine. Moreover, the 26-year-old star is the future of the Stamford-based promotion and will carry the company forward.

Expand Tweet

Hence, WWE needs to invest in Bron Breakker and give him his moment to be in the spotlight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by making him win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, which will showcase the dawn of Triple H's era.

Poll : Would you love to see Bron Breakker win the 2024 KOTR in Saudi Arabia? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion