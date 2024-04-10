Top WWE stars who recently lost championship heading to SmackDown - Report

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown Friday night will air live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and will feature fallout from the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

This past Tuesday night on NXT, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin dropped the NXT Tag Team Championship to Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a rematch from NXT Stand & Deliver. Breakker also bid farewell to the former black-and-gold brand. He had already signed a contract with SmackDown earlier this year.

According to Fightful Select, several pitches have already been made for The Wolf Dogs to continue as a tag team on Friday nights. The WWE higher-ups are apparently very high on Breakker and Corbin together.

At WrestleMania Saturday, A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. If The Wolf Dogs decide to go after the titles, the new champions will have a tough time fending off these two bulldozers.

Austin Theory sends six-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The 40th WrestleMania marked Austin Theory's third appearance on the annual spectacular. In his debut two years ago, he lost a singles match to Pat McAfee. However, since then, the former United States Champion has racked up noteworthy wins on the grand stage, with one of them being against John Cena.

As for Grayson Waller, it was his first WrestleMania. He made his main roster debut in May 2023. Two months later, he worked his first match on the blue brand against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Taking to Instagram after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last weekend, Theory noted how special A-Town Down Under's entrance is going to be on the upcoming episode of the blue brand:

"That Entrance gonna hit different FRIDAY🚀 #ATownDownUnder #wwe," he wrote.

Around the time Theory worked an in-ring segment with The Rock back in September 2023, he and Waller formed a tag team. They have largely been on the losing end of the spectrum for months, though. The duo's tag team formation itself was not met with a very positive reception from fans at first. Eventually, they showed promise.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H posed with the new champions and sent a message regarding A-Town Down Under's forthcoming run on SmackDown. It remains to be seen what the creative team has in store for the tag team division, now that the belts have been split.

