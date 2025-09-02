4 WWE Superstars who could interfere and challenge John Cena on SmackDown

WWE Clash in Paris was a successful event, breaking multiple records. The premium live event saw John Cena emerge victorious against Logan Paul in what appears to be his last match in Europe. With Cena just having eight more appearances left in his retirement tour, he is set to appear on this week's episode of SmackDown in Chicago.

Having seemingly ended his recent feud with Paul last Sunday, the creative team will now look to bring another rival into the picture on the upcoming edition of the blue brand to set up a potential match against The Franchise Player.

Now, let's explore four WWE Superstars who could interfere and challenge John Cena on SmackDown.

#4. Brock Lesnar

John Cena was initially speculated to face Brock Lesnar at Clash in Paris after receiving a massive F-5 by a returning Lesnar at SummerSlam Night Two. This happened after Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event.

However, the match didn't happen, as Brock Lesnar has been on hiatus since SummerSlam. That said, it now appears that The Franchise Player has ended his storyline with The Maverick after defeating him last Sunday in France.

In a shocking twist, The Beast Incarnate might finally make his return this Friday on the blue brand and interfere during John Cena's moment with the audience. If this happens, it could intensify their rivalry and set up a blockbuster match for the veterans.

#3. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa lost his United States Championship to Sami Zayn on last week's episode of SmackDown. Sikoa and his MFTs have been going toe-to-toe with Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso for a while on the blue brand before Sami joined forces with the babyface.

After losing the title last week, Solo Sikoa might step up to John Cena this week and challenge him to a match in a shocking twist. The Street Champion is arguably one of the top heels in WWE. Therefore, having the veteran as part of Cena's retirement tour would likely make for a dream match.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre recently sparked a rivalry with John Cena on SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam when he joined forces with Logan Paul to attack Cena before Cody Rhodes came for the save. The bitter rivals later squared off in a tag team match for the main event. After the match, Cody was taken out by McIntyre and has been absent from the programming.

This was done to set up a potential Undisputed WWE Championship match between The American Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior, while John Cena continued his feud with Logan Paul. However, McIntyre has yet to have his match against Cody Rhodes.

After Logan Paul failed to defeat The Franchise Player at Clash in Paris, Drew McIntyre may decide to get the job done and challenge John Cena to a match this week on SmackDown in a shocking twist.

#1. WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career. That said, in a shocking twist, Sami might go face-to-face with John Cena on the upcoming episode of Friday night's show and challenge Cena to a match for his newly won title.

A decade ago, Zayn answered John Cena's US Open Challenge and failed to capture the title from Cena. The Canadian star was finally able to capture the United States Championship last week. With only eight dates left in The Cenation Leader's Farewell Tour, Sami might decide to challenge the veteran once again.

Although it is very unlikely that The Franchise Player would win the title, having him in the United States Championship picture would add significant star power to the title defense.

