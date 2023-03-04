"You should of stayed in line" - Solo Sikoa vows to 'deal' with top WWE Superstar on behalf of The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has vowed to deal with a top WWE star Sami Zayn on behalf of The Bloodline, on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Enforcer will be in action on the blue brand, amid the drama within The Bloodline camp. WWE announced the match between Sikoa and Zayn on Twitter.

Taking to social media, Sikoa put the former Honorary Unce on notice, claiming that she should've stayed in line instead of taking matters into his own hands:

"You should of stayed in line. Now tonight you'll get delt with by me." wrote Sikoa

Paul Heyman recently spoke about Roman Reigns taking time off from WWE

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been crucial in the rise of The Bloodline and are important members of the WWE roster.

Heyman recently spoke about the possibility of Reigns and him taking time off from the company. Speaking in an interview SI Media, he discussed portraying the role of The Special Counsel and the Wiseman to The Tribal Chief. He said:

"Well, I mean, we're talking a lot of hypotheticals here. I'm firmly embedded in the portrayal of the Special Counsel and the Wise Man to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. I'm sure there are things that I can do in my free time, should there ever be a time that we take some time off."

Reigns will also be appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown. He will come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, who won this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble and has earned the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This will be Reigns and Rhodes' first meeting ahead of their match. It remains to be seen what both men will have to say and if The Tribal Chief will address the ongoing drama within The Bloodline.

