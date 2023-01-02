Zelina Vega shows off present from fellow WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega showed off a Christmas present she received from a fellow WWE Superstar today on social media.

Legado Del Fantasma's manager took to Twitter to share several photographs of a present she received backstage. The gift came from fellow SmackDown star Shotzi.

Shotzi has not been featured much on the blue brand since her loss to Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames. The Baddest Woman on The Planet lost her SmackDown Women's Championship this past Friday to a returning superstar in shocking fashion.

Shotzi addressed the present to Zelina's name in real-life, Thea, and decorated it with wrapping paper featuring gingerbread men and skulls:

"Nobody does holidays [email protected]🙏🏽 💚 🖤," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega mocks Ronda Rousey on WWE's The Bump

Zelina Vega is not afraid of making enemies in WWE. She recently sent a warning to The Bloodline and poked fun at Ronda Rousey during a recent edition of The Bump.

The inaugural Queen of the Ring complimented the former SmackDown Women's Champion and said that she was dominant. However, Zelina suggested that the Baddest Woman on the Planet has some flaws that will be exposed when the time is right:

"I think Ronda is difficult to beat overall as a human," said Vega. "I'm not stupid to that. But you also have to find where is the kink in her armor and I found it. Oh yeah, I found it but it took a lot of research. But listen, again, she's dominant. There is nothing that she can't do. But when it comes to brains, and again I've said this before. She has the brawn but I'm not so sure she has the brains, and definitely not to my extent. So, I kind of did find the kink in her armor. And when I'm ready to expose that, I hope she is too." [53:32 54:08]

Legado Del Fantasma made their main roster debut on the October 7th episode of SmackDown. Zelina currently serves as the manager of the group and it will be interesting to see if she can guide them to success in 2023.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey challenge Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

