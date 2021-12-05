10 former WWE Superstars who could sign with AEW in 2022

AEW has recruited many young and upcoming talent, and some major former WWE Superstars in Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho. Arguably, their roster seems to be quite full now.

Moreover, there's a possibility that AEW won't renew particular wrestlers' contracts. While wrestlers like Big Swole mutually parted ways with AEW, other wrestlers' contracts are set to expire in the coming months.

Of course, some fans will point out that AEW is making the same mistake as TNA/IMPACT Wrestling by signing every available WWE Superstar. This is speculation at best. Few would argue against Punk and Danielson's signings.

Now, with several WWE Superstars released in 2021, it'd make perfect sense for AEW to add more of them to their growing roster. Here are ten former WWE Superstars AEW could sign in 2022.

#10. Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon

In November, Ember Moon was released from her WWE contract. Moon was one of the more interesting female wrestlers to come out of NXT, but she never significantly impacted the main roster.

Moon was praised for her in-ring skills. AEW star Thunder Rosa expressed disappointment in Moon's WWE run and hoped she could face her in the future:

"Ember Moon, I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans. She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So, hopefully, I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger."

Perhaps, in 2022, this could be a reality if AEW signs her.

