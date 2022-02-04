10 things AEW fans need to know about CM Punk

AEW's signing of CM Punk is one of the greatest comeback stories of 2021. After seven years away from the ring, the Straight Edge Superstar has proven why he earned the moniker of "Best In The World" with his weekly All Elite performance.

However, AEW generally appeals to a much younger demographic. This new generation of fans might not be aware of the former WWE champion's long history in the industry. Hence, here are ten facts the AEW audience needs to know about the AEW star.

#10. Facts the AEW audience needs to know about CM Punk - He had a brief stint in IMPACT

Before WWE and AEW, CM Punk had a brief stint in IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) early in his career. He was only there between June 2003 to April 2004. But this was the first time Punk had received national exposure beyond the independent circuit.

During his short stint, he had notable feuds against Shane Douglas and The Sandman. He also became a member of Raven's stable, The Gathering.

CM Punk had massive success in the Tag Team division alongside Julio Dinero and also wrestled in several gimmick hardcore bouts such as the Clockwork Orange House Of Fun and the Dog Collar matches. However, before he could truly establish himself in the company, he quit after an internal dispute.

#9. Punk's Straight Edge character is inspired by his real-life beliefs

The straight edge lifestyle of CM Punk started way before wrestling, but he eventually made it part of his gimmick. As a result, he refrains from smoking, alcohol, or drugs. Depending on the booking of his character, he uses those beliefs to either win over the audience or have them turn on him.

While WWE has utilized Punk's straight-edge lifestyle in both honorable or self-righteous ways, it generated a greater reaction as a heel. He even led a stable called the Straight Edge Society with Luke Gallows, Serena Deeb, and Joey Mercury.

AEW hasn't used the straight-edge lifestyle of Punk to further any storyline yet. However, they have only acknowledged it, so it will be interesting if this part of his character is emphasized in future feuds.

