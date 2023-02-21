2 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: WWE wants to sign Kenny Omega; Blockbuster return canceled; Cody Rhodes open to jumping ship back?

Welcome to the latest column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

WWE has been relishing a long spell of success since Triple H took over the creative helm last year. The head honcho has bolstered the roster by bringing in a blend of fresh and familiar faces lately. It's no secret that he wants to strike while the iron is hot.

The company is purportedly interested in signing AEW EVP and reigning World Trios Champion Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, a new report has busted rumors of a six-time WWE World Champion returning to the company anytime soon. And has Cody Rhodes kept the door open for a future AEW return?

#4. Hopefully True: WWE wants to sign Kenny Omega

(Please Note: None of these rumors/speculations have been confirmed by the wrestler or the company as a legitimate story. So take it with a grain of salt)

#4. Hopefully True: WWE wants to sign Kenny Omega

Is The Cleaner WWE bound?

Kenny Omega is among a very select few who have reached a high level of stardom outside the Stamford-based promotion. Although WWE has always wanted to sign The Best Bout Machine under its banner, the latter has been reluctant to jump ship.

Fightful Select recently learned that WWE is interested in signing The Cleaner. Some within the company believe that they have a chance to land the 39-year-old when his contract expires.

Omega is said to have maintained a positive relationship with Triple H despite the ongoing wrestling war between AEW and WWE.

We hope this report is accurate. It could be argued that Kenny Omega has achieved everything there is to offer in AEW. He's a big fish in a small pond right now. Whereas in WWE, he could be a minnow in the ocean and possibly write the final chapter of his career.

With his contract (irrespective of additional injury time) reportedly reaching its expiry sometime this year, it's now or never for The Cleaner to make the switch.

There's been a "major" free agent signing on WWE's horizon lately. Only time will tell whether it turns out to be Omega or soon-to-be free agent Jay White.

#3. Hopefully True: CM Punk's potential WWE return off the table?

HD👌🏻👌🏻 @harshitdwivedi_ Will CM punk ever return to WWE ring or not?? Will CM punk ever return to WWE ring or not?? https://t.co/urWc7wNCQV

CM Punk returning to WWE is a rumor that refuses to go away. Since going off on AEW at the All Out media scrum last year, there has been massive speculation of him potentially jumping ship back to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Straight Edge Superstar has also fueled the chatter via cryptic social media posts.

Dave Meltzer recently busted a rumor alluding to Ace Steel, who was let go by AEW in the aftermath of the brawl out incident, being present at Royal Rumble to break a deal for Punk:

"There were reports going around regarding Chris Guy (Ace Steel) being at the Royal Rumble and then speculating that he was there to broker a deal for C.M. Punk. However, not only is that impossible at this point because Punk is under contract to AEW, but Guy wasn't at the Rumble to begin with so that aspect of the story was incorrect from the start."

We hope this rumor is true. The Second City Saint is still contractually obligated to appear for All Elite Wrestling.

If recent reports indicate anything, CM Punk could be available to return from his tricep injury within the next two months.

However, he still hasn't reconciled with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see if that factors into the company's decision on the Chicago native's potential return.

#2. Hopefully Not True: Is Cody Rhodes leaving the door open for a possible AEW return?

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



“I felt this thing we built got damaged. I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I just hated seeing that.”



youtube.com/watch?v=MdN9uP… Cody Rhodes was "bummed out" by the AEW locker room altercation. #TheMMAHour “I felt this thing we built got damaged. I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I just hated seeing that.” Cody Rhodes was "bummed out" by the AEW locker room altercation. #TheMMAHour“I felt this thing we built got damaged. I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I just hated seeing that.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=MdN9uP… https://t.co/R6ZaxcRV21

Much like every other AEW fan, Cody Rhodes was "bummed out" after watching CM Punk's notorious rant at the All Out media scrum last year.

However, The American Nightmare didn't take sides while sharing his thoughts on the incident. He did mention that the company had lost "the spirit of All In" following the travesty that went down that night.

Dave Meltzer recently speculated that the reason why Rhodes didn't outright blame anybody is that he doesn't want to close the door on a potential AEW return:

"Plus, who knows if Punk will wind up in WWE or the Young Bucks & Omega will wind up in WWE, or he’ll [Cody Rhodes] get a great offer to return to AEW when his WWE deal is up (thinking ahead now that’s the biggest thing as given where he is now, his next deal should be worth far more than this deal)," Meltzer wrote.

We hope this speculation is not valid. The 37-year-old is having the run of his life and is gearing up to headline WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood this year.

Even as the old adage in pro wrestling goes, "Never Say Never," Rhodes' potential AEW return is unlikely to happen until he fulfills his father's dream of becoming WWE World Champion.

#1. Hopefully Not True: Is FTR not returning to WWE?

Are they WWE bound?

FTR has been fueling speculation of their potential WWE return amidst the AEW hiatus.

With their contracts expiring in April, fans have been chewing on the possibility of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler heading back to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Dave Meltzer recently noted that FTR's WWE teases were dropped to get people talking about their impending decision on their wrestling future.

We hope this is not true. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have nothing left to accomplish in AEW or NJPW. It will be in their best interest if they take their talent to WWE under the new leadership of Triple H.

FTR could ignite dream rivalries against top-tier tag teams like The Usos or The New Day. The possibilities are endless if they make the highly-anticipated move.

What do you make of these rumors? Sound off below.

