Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

The wrestling business is ever-changing and will likely peak next year when wrestlers leave their stomping grounds upon contract expiry.

As such, Jon Moxley's former tag team partner will soon become a free agent, leaving the door open for a potential AEW or WWE signing.

Speaking of signings, Triple H "passed on" the opportunity to ink a deal with a top free agent.

In addition to these lead stories, we'll dwell on the latest update on the contract expiry of AEW EVPs to cap off this article.

(Note: None of these rumors have been confirmed by the wrestlers or the company itself. As a matter of fact, these hearsays have been imparted from the rumor mill, so take every bit with a pinch of salt.)

#4. Hopefully True: Sami Callihan possibly becoming a free agent next year

Vince @VodkaVince

Am I the only one who would like to see Sami Callihan join AEW and reunite with Jon moxley to reform the (Switchblade Conspiracy)?! 🏻 @TheSamiCallihan @AEW @TonyKhan Sami Callihan's contract is set to expire within the next few months with IMPACT Wrestling.Am I the only one who would like to see Sami Callihan join AEW and reunite with Jon moxley to reform the (Switchblade Conspiracy)?! Sami Callihan's contract is set to expire within the next few months with IMPACT Wrestling.Am I the only one who would like to see Sami Callihan join AEW and reunite with Jon moxley to reform the (Switchblade Conspiracy)?!😉🙏🏻😈@TheSamiCallihan @AEW @TonyKhan https://t.co/mxxSD7rjda

Sami Callihan's time with IMPACT Wrestling could end soon if the rumors of his contract expiring are true.

Fightful Select recently reported that The Callihan Death Machine's deal with the Anthem-owned promotion would run out over the next few months.

Several promoters have had an eye on him since his current status with IMPACT Wrestling became public knowledge.

We hope this report is accurate. Sami Callihan, a former IMPACT World Champion, has achieved almost everything the promotion had to offer.

It's high time for him to sign with a thriving company like AEW, where he could reunite with Jon Moxley to reform Switchblade Conspiracy.

Callihan also has a score to settle against Kenny Omega after failing to usurp The Cleaner for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary last year.

There are a lot of possibilities which could arise if The DRAW decides to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Hopefully Not True: Triple H turned down the chance to sign another AEW talent

Should WWE sign Dralistico?

Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee and Dralistico) ended 2022 on a high note by dethroning FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championships on Wednesday night.

The victory changed the fortunes of at least one brother, as Lee announced that he had signed with WWE.

However, the news left some fans fretting over Dralistico's imminent future, with Triple H not signing the other half of Los Hermanos Lee.

Fightful Select recently reported that despite Dragon Lee pushing the company to sign his brother, the company had "passed on" the opportunity for the time being.

We hope this report is not true. WWE will certainly be dropping the ball by not bringing the 30-year-old star under its umbrella.

The two brothers could have elevated the NXT tag team division and added depth to the RAW/SmackDown roster, which has gotten stale in recent months.

#2. Hopefully True: AEW's FTR is done with AAA promotion

What's next for the FTR?

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's shocking loss to Los Hermanos Lee ended their 438-day reign as the AAA World Tag Team Champions rather abruptly.

Fightful Select recently learned that the AEW duo is "done" with the AAA promotion.

Their title loss is said to have served a dual purpose, furthering their losing streak storyline as well as bidding adieu to the Mexican company.

We hope this rumor is true because Dax Harwood has affirmed that FTR is considering taking some time off TV when their contract with AEW expires in 2023.

#1. Hopefully True: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could become free agents next year

Will The Elite leave All Elite Wrestling?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are the heart and soul of AEW, having laid the foundation alongside Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan for what it has become today.

But will the EVPs jump ship like The American Nightmare?

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Omega's contract could expire in January next year.

However, he's advertised for the weekly shows until March, meaning the company has added additional time to his deal to make up for the time he missed due to injury.

Meanwhile, Nick and Matt Jackson's contracts will expire in 2024, which implies that The Cleaner may have to wait another year to decide his future with his stablemates.

We hope this report is accurate. The trio should keep their options open should Triple H put out feelers to gauge their interest in signing with WWE in the future.

Would you like to see The Elite leave AEW for WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : Do you want to see Jon Moxley join forces with Sami Callihan in AEW? Yes No 0 votes