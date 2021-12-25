3 AEW rumors we hope aren't true and 2 we hope are: CM Punk's relationship with WWE revealed; four-time world champion eyeing wrestling return in 2022?

Welcome back to another stacked edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and some we hope aren't. With 2021 drawing to its end, the wrestling world is on the horizon for a drastic change, with several free agents awaiting big call-ups.

In today's edition, we'll take a look at reports suggesting potential wrestling destinations for some of the hottest free agents available today.

Meanwhile, insider information has shed light on CM Punk's relationship with WWE management. With so much to discuss on the table, let's dive into top rumor stories from the past week.

#5 Hopefully True: WWE management still 'hates' AEW star CM Punk

According to a recent report from Brian Mazique of Forbes, WWE higher-ups still have 'ill' feelings towards AEW star CM Punk. The company hates The Straight Edge Superstar to such an extent that the latter is unlikely to be featured in any future games, including WWE 2K22.

However, on the flip side, other stars who are not working under the WWE umbrella anymore might still appear in these video games.

We hope this rumor is true. It's no secret that the relationship between Punk and WWE ended controversially. Even on the night of his AEW debut, The Second City Saint explicitly stated that he felt mentally and physically sick during the tail end of his WWE career.

Plus, he even lost passion for pro wrestling. Given the animosity between the two parties, one shouldn't expect to see CM Punk in WWE video games.

#4 Hopefully not true: Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano thinking about jumping over to AEW

Johnny Gargano's next potential wrestling destination has become one of the most talked-about topics these days, mainly after he chose not to renew his contract with WWE.

"Just things he’s said both publicly and privately, I mean I know he’s heavily considering going to AEW, put it that way,” said Meltzer. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

According to Dave Meltzer, Gargano is 'heavily considering' joining AEW as soon as possible. There's reportedly been mutual interest between Tony Khan's promotion and the 34-year old star regarding a potential deal. The wrestling journalist even noted that the former NXT Champion could make his AEW debut on the Cleveland show on January 26.

Meanwhile, Gargano has openly expressed his interest in fighting stars like Kenny Omega, to name a few. We hope these rumors don't come to fruition.

The AEW's highly-stacked roster is one primary reason why Gargano shouldn't jump ship over to Tony Khan's company. He could quickly get lost in the shuffle, and to be fair, it wouldn't be wise to see him wrestle on Youtube shows.

