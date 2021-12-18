4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Massive update on Bray Wyatt's in-ring career, Backstage reaction to deal that made Kevin Owens re-sign with WWE

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. As the list of free agents continues to grow, today's edition will shed light on some reports suggesting the future of a few stars.

In a noteworthy development, we even learned about the AEW locker room's reaction to Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE. With so much on the table, let's dive into detail about the top rumors of the week.

#5 Hopefully true: Bray Wyatt is not keen on returning to in-ring action for now amid AEW rumors

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight 😮 Imagine if we see Bray Wyatt in AEW tonight 😮 https://t.co/SPKTWs37fk

Bray Wyatt's next wrestling destination has become among the most talked-about topics ever since the former WWE Universal Champion became a free agent.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Wyatt isn't in any haste to return to the ring, whether for AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. The wrestling journalist ruled out any financial issues that may prompt The Eater of Worlds to go into negotiations with any promotion:

“Windham, the former Bray Wyatt, is another name that has been talked about. The last we heard was that he had the movie gig and didn’t want to come back so soon. Whether he comes back here or Impact, I don’t know at this point. He may not be in a rush to do anything given he had one of the top five or six contracts in WWE so unless he was living incredibly large, he shouldn’t have financial issues forcing him back until he feels like it. At one point he was apart on money from both promotions," stated Meltzer.

a keyboard @NewEditionNate7 People gotta stop thinking bray Wyatt couldn't work in AEW because he's more character oriented than in ring work.



As if aew doesn't have a dinosaur walking around. Alien chick. Two fuegos.



Aew definitely likes their character work. People gotta stop thinking bray Wyatt couldn't work in AEW because he's more character oriented than in ring work. As if aew doesn't have a dinosaur walking around. Alien chick. Two fuegos. Aew definitely likes their character work.

Since Windham Rotunda is entangled in Hollywood projects, we hope this rumor is true. As mentioned earlier, the free-agent list is stacked, and one wouldn't be surprised if Wyatt ends up joining either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling.

The 34-year-old star could probably wait until the midst of next year before setting the wrestling world ablaze with a surprising return to pro wrestling.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry