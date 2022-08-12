3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Real reason Karrion Kross rejected Tony Khan's company; Malakai Black's WWE plans; Triple H possibly signing 10-year veteran?

Welcome to another stacked edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

The wrestling war between AEW and WWE has started to amp up tremendously since Triple H took over the creative side of things in the company.

The Game recently brought back Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) on SmackDown to strengthen the roster.

But things could have been a lot different had the talks between Kross and Mr. Khan not fallen through.

We have an update on why he refused to work with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Meanwhile, Sean Ross Sapp has quashed the fake theory on Malakai Black's return plans.

Plus, is The Cerebral Assassin looking to sign a prominent star under Mr. Khan's umbrella? With these lead rumor stories, we'll dive into the top five rumors of the week.

#5. Hopefully true: Karrion Kross wanted Scarlett Bordeaux in his presentation on potential AEW debut

During his time away from WWE, Karrion Kross held talks with Tony Khan about a potential match against Wardlow on the May 4 episode of Dynamite this year.

However, The Doomsday rejected the idea as he wanted his wife to be a part of his on-screen presentation, which wasn't in the company's books, per Fightful Select.

According to reports, Kross didn't want his AEW run to reminisce about his brief time on RAW (without Scarlett) before the release last year.

We hope this is true. The former NXT Champion has gone on record to justify why he didn't jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Karrion Kross' return alongside Scarlett Bordeaux also implies why he agreed to return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#4. Hopefully not true: Malakai Black is looking for a way out of AEW

Hot on the heels of Karrion Kross' WWE return, a trolling wrestling account on Twitter circulated a theory suggesting that Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo have been figuring out a way to get out of AEW contracts to return under Triple H's regime.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful immediately shut down the assumption by calling it "fake."

We hope this speculation is not true because Tony Khan recently divulged that the Dutch star had signed a five-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Moreover, Black seems to be making full use of creative freedom to facilitate his grim persona, which he once wanted during his time in WWE.

#3. Hopefully true: Is Konosuke Takeshita WWE bound?

Will he jump ship to WWE down the road?

Konosuke Takeshita, who's been making sporadic appearances for AEW lately, has reportedly drawn attention from the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE could look to sign Takeshita if he's not contractually obligated to AEW:

"It’s not like he’ll be here for a year and then they can never use him again. So the fact that they don’t have him under a five-year deal or anything like that, shouldn’t be incumbent on [how they use him]. I don’t know what his deal is with DDT. WWE, if he doesn’t have a full-time deal somewhere… WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for."

We hope this is true. Takeshita's potential switch to the sports entertainment juggernaut might give him a much-needed spotlight to showcase his talent on the big stage.

Moreover, he has a better chance of thriving in WWE than in AEW because of the latter company's over-loaded roster.

The 27-year-old could also add some variety to the division as Triple H doesn't have many Japanese wrestlers except for bigwigs like Shinsuke Nakamura.

#2. Hopefully not true: MJF's pro wrestling future is up in the air

Will the Salt of the Earth return to All Elite Wrestling?

MJF hasn't been seen on television programming since he delivered a pipebomb on Tony Khan and AEW a few months ago.

In his last appearance, he slammed Mr. Khan and called him a "f**king mark" before begging him to fire him from the company.

With uncertainty looming over his future, Fightful Select reported that people backstage haven't communicated with Friedman since his controversial segment on the flagship show.

The word making the rounds is that The Salt of the Earth is still adamant about leaving AEW for WWE down the line.

We hope this isn't true. Despite removing his references from the promotion, we believe the 26-year-old is replicating the same angle CM Punk did when he cut the infamous pipebomb and left WWE only to return weeks later.

#1. Hopefully true: Blake Christian has signed with All Elite Wrestling

What's next for Blake Christian in Tony Khan's promotion?

Tony Khan appears to have signed another released WWE Superstar.

Last month, Blake Christian wrestled multiple matches on AEW Dark tapings against the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ari Daivari.

Blake even joined forces with Tonny Deppen and Alex Zayne in a losing effort against Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Fightful Select recently learned that Blake Christian will be exclusive to ROH and AEW moving forward, though it's still unclear whether he has signed a full-time contract or a tiered deal.

We hope this is true. Despite the stacked roster, Blake Christian can find a way to showcase his in-ring abilities in YouTube programming like Dark and Elevation shows.

He could also reignite rivalry with Jon Moxley for the GCW World Championship. The two faced each other in a brutal match at the People vs. GCW event a few weeks ago.

