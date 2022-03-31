3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Tony Khan's heated exchange with employee; WWE's interest in 32-year-old wrestler; Wardlow's future revealed

Welcome to another edition of AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

Tony Khan has always depicted himself as an enthusiastic boss. However, a recent report has suggested that he had a heated argument with one of his employees over protocol issues.

Meanwhile, WWE has reportedly shown interest in a 32-year-old top star. After being removed from the official roster page, we've come across an update on Wardlow's future with the company.

Aside from all these lead stories, we'll have plenty to discuss in today's column. So let's quickly get down to the top five rumors of the week.

#5 Hopefully true: Tony Khan's heated exchange of words with AEW star MJF

MJF's recent interview with Ariel Helwani has likely put the 26-year-old in hot water lately.

Fightful Select reported that Tony Khan was fuming with rage upon learning that Friedman had set up the interview without informing AEW's PR team.

As per the reports, the issue resulted in a "heated discussion" between the two parties over the weekend, which reportedly left them both frustrated. Apparently, the word making the rounds is MJF was unhappy over his contract status.

Fightful Select concluded that if The Salt of the Earth had taken approval first, the entire subject matter of the interview wouldn't have been an issue for the owner, per AEW sources.

We hope this rumor is true. Dave Meltzer has even vouched for the credibility of this reported heated exchange between the two men.

However, the wrestling journalist asserted that there was no "fight." Moreover, the issues between MJF and Mr. Khan are settled now.

#4 Hopefully not true: WWE's interest in Ethan Page

The Men of the Year!

Ethan Page has seemingly joined fellow AEW stars MJF, Wardlow, and Jade Cargill, who've drawn significant interest from WWE in recent months.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast reported that WWE officials are "very high" on Page and see him as hyper-talented. Furthermore, people within the company have been potentially eyeing signing one-half of The Men of the Year in the future:

"By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on. They like Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper talented. I know that [Ethan] Page has re-signed and he’s there for a while but I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo."

We hope this report is incorrect because WWE has previously affirmed they won't be signing anyone who, in their mind, has never been a big deal in the business.

Ethan Page holds great potential as a performer, but he still hasn't reached a certain level of stardom in his career thus far. He may not be used prominently on television, but Tony Khan can get behind him at any given point in time, especially now that he has signed a contract extension.

#3 Hopefully true: Wardlow's exclusion from the AEW roster page is kayfabe

Wardlow's future with AEW has been up in the air since his former leader MJF asserted that he would pay Mr. Mayhem to sit out the remaining time on his contract.

Moreover, The Conductor of Violence has officially been removed from the company's roster page. According to Ringside News, Wardlow's exclusion from the website is only kayfabe.

The company only intends to enhance the storyline between MJF and Wardlow by making such developments lately.

We hope this report is accurate because Mr. Mayhem has previously claimed that he wants to be an AEW lifer. His removal from the roster page could be on purpose to stretch his storyline with Friedman to Double or Nothing, which could be the perfect platform for the two men to collide.

#2 Hopefully not true: Paige VanZant could be taking time off from AEW television

Paige VanZant is an MMA fighter!

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paige VanZant, who recently signed with AEW, will not be a regular on television for a while.

The 28-year-old star has signed up for her next fight for the upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on July 9 in London, England.

We hope this report has no credibility because it will likely kill all the buzz surrounding VanZant's addition to the women's roster.

But even more so, the MMA star's sporadic appearances suggest that her potential rivalry with Tay Conti could be shelved for the foreseeable future. Since her arrival, wrestling fans have been eagerly awaiting to see VanZant make her in-ring debut. Her irregularity in flagship programming going forward could disappoint some sections of the audience.

#1 Hopefully true: Marko Stunt will leave AEW soon

Stunt hasn't appeared on AEW TV for months!

Fightful Select recently reported that Tony Khan will not be renewing Marko Stunt's AEW contract once it expires in May this year.

The soon-to-be-former Jurassic Express member received a phone call from Christopher Daniels (Head of Talent Relations), who informed the rising star about Khan's decision.

Daniels cited budget cuts and a "large" roster as one of the main reasons behind Stunt's impending departure. On the bright side, the conversation between the two parties reportedly went well.

We hope this report turns out to be true because All Elite Wrestling clearly seems to have given up on Mark Stunt. It's no secret that the men's roster is overstacked at the moment, and Stunt is already lost in the shuffle.

The company will be wasting his potential if they pay to keep him on the sidelines. Hence, Marko Stunt's departure could only turn out to be a blessing in disguise for him.

What do you make of these rumor stories? Sound off in the comments section below.

