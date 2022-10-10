3 AEW rumors we hope are true & 3 we hope aren't: 3-time WWE Champion unlikely to return; Multiple stars deliberately trying to get fired by Tony Khan; Attempts made to retain Cody Rhodes?

Welcome to another stacked column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

The AEW locker room has been bogged down by injuries, suspensions, and backstage scuffles, which have constantly thwarted the roster from gaining full strength.

The company's hapless run continues as we've learned a worrying update on the former three-time WWE World Champion's status with the company. Meanwhile, three more stars could be intentionally trying to get out of the company amid WWE sending feelers to gauge interest.

It's also been six months since Cody Rhodes shockingly jumped ship to the sports entertainment juggernaut. We now have intriguing details on to what extent attempts were made to retain The American Nightmare in AEW.

In addition to these lead stories, we'll cap off the latest rumor edition with speculation surrounding Kenny Omega's future.

#6. Hopefully Not True: Jeff Hardy is unlikely to return to AEW anytime soon

Will we ever see The Charismatic Enigma in a squared circle again?

Jeff Hardy has found himself in troubled waters since being apprehended over multiple charges, including a DUI felony (third offense in ten years) in June this year.

Tony Khan dished out an indefinite suspension to The Charismatic Enigma and sent him to rehab so that he could maintain his sobriety and rejuvenate himself before making a potential return.

PWInsider recently learned that the 45-year-old is slated for a pre-trial hearing related to his DUI charges on 19th October this month.

Hardy's attorney even waived his right to a speedy trial and requested the initially scheduled date for July to be pushed back by 60 days, permitting them enough time in his defense.

At the time of this writing, the former multi-time WWE Champion is still contractually obligated with the company. However, he is unlikely to return unless his legal standing settles.

While Jeff Hardy's court date will prompt him to steer clear of the squared circle, we hope one-half of The Hardys returns to AEW sooner rather than later. Matt Hardy recently shared a positive update on his brother, noting that fans could soon see a new version of the Enigmatic Soul.

With the company's locker room plagued by suspensions, Jeff Hardy's return could bolster the roster in these unprecedented times.

#5. Hopefully Not True: Andrade El Idolo and two more AEW stars want out of the company

The Mexican pride!

In the wake of recent false reports on Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews wanting out of AEW, Andrade El Idolo is the latest to churn out a rumor mill about leaving the company.

Tony Khan even fuelled speculation of his imminent departure by booking him in a career-on-the-line match against Preston Vance on Rampage this week. Unfortunately, the match is now off the charts, as El Idolo got involved in a backstage melee with Sammy Guevara moments before Dynamite's three-year anniversary special this week.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that as many as three wrestlers want to leave All Elite Wrestling, including the Los Ingobernables member.

“There’s a few people, not that many. There’s three that want to leave and there are different stories and Andrade is one of them.”

The latest reports come on the heels of WOR speculation that Andrade El Idolo is deliberately trying to get himself fired from the promotion. We hope this report is not true because it will set a bad example for anyone in the locker room to pull off such a tactic to get out of their contract.

Moreover, Tony Khan has allegedly told the roster that he won't be granting any releases to anyone at this point in time.

Though the company arguably hasn't utilized El Idolo to his full potential, the head honcho should get behind him. They will hope to prevent another possible travesty after the now-famous backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite.

#4. Hopefully True: Efforts made to prevent Cody Rhodes from leaving AEW

The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes gave fans a tough pill to swallow earlier this year when he left AEW to return to WWE as a mystery opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes and Mr. Khan have remained tight-lipped about what went down between them, prompting the former to leave the company. Though it's unknown whether Tony Khan went all out in trying to retain The American Nightmare, the company's media partners possibly did.

Fightful Select recently learned that Warner Bros. Discovery, with whom the current RAW Superstar shares a strong working relationship (via shows like Rhodes to the Top and the Go Big Show), made several attempts to stop Rhodes from leaving the promotion.

We hope this report is accurate because Cody Rhodes was instrumental in creating All Elite Wrestling. Everybody knew his departure would be detrimental to the company's imminent future.

#3. Hopefully True: Saraya gets medical clearance from AEW to wrestle again

Wrestling fans have been pondering Saraya's (fka Paige) in-ring future since her shocking debut on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Initially, reports indicated that the British star wasn't medically cleared when the company inked a deal with her.

But that perception changed when The Anti-Diva got physically involved with Dr. Britt Baker on the latest installment of Dynamite this week.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dr. Michael Sampson has reportedly cleared the former Divas Champion to compete in the ring again.

We hope this report is true because the company has already planted seeds for a first-time-ever dream match between Saraya and Baker en route to Full Gear pay-per-view.

It will be a shame for fans if the two women don't face each other despite having a compelling storyline build-up that promises to define the AEW women's division.

#2. Hopefully Not True: AEW is interested in signing Juice Robinson

Is another former WWE Superstar signing on the cards?

NJPW veteran and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson made an impressive AEW debut against Jon Moxley last month. Though Robinson lost the bout and subsequently missed out on the opportunity to challenge for the coveted prize, his valiant effort seemingly drew Tony Khan's attention.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently learned that the company has a 'massive interest' in signing the 33-year-old star and making him a regular on weekly programming.

We hope this report is not true. No offense to Juice Robinson, as he's an incredibly talented individual, but the AEW roster is excessively stacked right now.

Once known as the ideal wrestling destination for every free agent, the promotion is now facing difficulty keeping every talent happy due to a lack of TV time and questionable booking decisions.

#1. Hopefully True: Kenny Omega will remain with AEW till 2023

Kenny Omega has had a rough 2022 in AEW so far. The Cleaner spent the majority of his time on the sidelines recuperating from multiple injuries.

His sensational return in August didn't last long, as he was handed an indefinite suspension due to his alleged involvement in the backstage scuffle at the All Out media scrum last month. While there's currently no word on his return status, Dave Meltzer learned of Omega's contract potentially expiring in late 2023.

"According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW expires on January 30, 2023. However, AEW has the option to extend that date by nine months (until the end of October) because that’s how much time he missed due to injury." [H/T Cagesideseats]

We hope this report is true. Kenny Omega has been a staple of AEW since its inception. Though his future looks bleak amid an ongoing investigation into the backstage tussle, we hope the 38-year-old stays with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

The company has already lost its mainstay, Cody Rhodes, to WWE and is potentially on the verge of losing arguably their biggest box office draw in CM Punk.

Tony Khan cannot afford to let another EVP walk out the door when his contract expires next year.

