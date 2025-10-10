John Cena is currently in the final year of his career. The Cenation Leader has been entertaining fans for more than twenty-five years. He is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time, and fans worldwide will miss him once he retires.

Cena has battled several massive stars throughout his career. While most of them are currently signed to WWE, some are under All Elite Wrestling's banner. The legend's last match will reportedly happen at a Saturday Night's Main Event, which is scheduled to take place on December 13 in Washington, D.C. Many famous wrestling personalities and his former rivals are expected to attend this farewell show. Interestingly, there is a strong possibility that some AEW stars will be in attendance.

Here are three 3 AEW stars who can show up in WWE during John Cena's farewell.

#3. Christian Cage

AEW star Christian Cage is one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company. Tony Khan signed him in 2021, and he has held the TNT Championship twice and the World Trios Championship once. He was the leader of The Patriarchy faction, and fans worldwide adore him. Interestingly, many years ago, he was in a rivalry with John Cena.

The 2005 feud between Cena and Christain was entertaining. The two legends had a funny rap battle at that year's Royal Rumble. Furthermore, they also had a match at Vengeance 2005, which Chris Jericho was also a part of. If Captain Charisma somehow shows up at the future Hall of Famer's farewell, fans in attendance will give a thunderous reaction.

#2. Chris Jericho

There are strong speculations that Chris Jericho is going to leave AEW on the expiration of his current contract. Furthermore, many believe that he is going to re-sign with World Wrestling Entertainment. According to Fightful, his deal will end in December. If it ends before December 13, i.e, before Saturday Night's Main Event, there is no reason for Y2J not to attend John Cena's farewell.

Chris Jericho was Cena's first-ever opponent on a WWE premium live event. They eventually had an intense rivalry, which saw a heel Y2J getting fired as a part of a storyline.

Jericho showed up on Raw via video in 2022 to congratulate The Franchise Player for completing two decades in wrestling. Since Tony Khan allowed this, he might let the former AEW World Champion do this again if he is still with the company during Cena's farewell. Only time will tell what the future holds for Cena and Jericho.

#1. According to many, Adam Copeland should be John Cena's final opponent

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) is perhaps John Cena's greatest rival of all time. Their storyline during the Ruthless Aggression era was peak sports entertainment. Even though it has been years since it ended, fans still talk about it fondly. The Rated R Superstar is currently signed to AEW, and there is no chance he will attend The Cenation Leader's funeral. However, Tony Khan could make an exception.

Khan is well aware of the importance of the Cena-Edge rivalry for professional wrestling. He might shockingly allow the WWE Hall of Famer to make a one-off appearance for the Stamford-based company, where he could have a short segment with Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

