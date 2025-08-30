3 AEW stars who we may not see in action before 2026

AEW has been enjoying a sustained period of success lately. In July, the Jacksonville-based promotion delivered one of the best editions of its biggest pay-per-view, All In, and then followed it up with another highly acclaimed PLE in Forbidden Door last Sunday.The success, of course, is heavily down to the efforts put in by a multitude of talented wrestlers that Tony Khan has in his arsenal. Names like 'Hangman' Adam Page, Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland have been giving their all for the promotion week in, week out.However, constantly operating at such high levels has its downside, as it takes a toll on one's body, leading to a forced hiatus due to injury. As of today, many AEW stars are out of commission, and in this article, we will look at three names who may not appear on All Elite Wrestling television until 2026.#3. Will Ospreay is set for a long hiatus from AEWIt was reported after All In that Will Ospreay was pretty banged up and would be taking some time off. However, a few weeks removed from the event, the Aerial Assassin reappeared on AEW programming at Dynamite sooner than expected and challenged the Death Riders to a non-sanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door.It is worth noting that Ospreay was not medically cleared for Forbidden Door, yet he competed and led his team to victory. Shortly after, he was once again taken out by the Death Riders in brutal fashion, just like at All In. Recently, Ospreay addressed the bout and admitted that he was unable to move his left arm properly as a result. Given the severity of his injury, Ospreay will have to undergo neck surgery, and we might not see the star until well into 2026.#2. Dustin RhodesDustin Rhodes was responsible for one of the loudest pops at All In: Texas. The hometown hero had won the vacant TNT Championship at the show in a Four-Way Match for the title. However, The Natural's reign as champion was short-lived as he lost the title to Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight two weeks later on Collision.Sometime after the bout, Rhodes revealed on social media that both his knees were severely injured and that he would require an invasive double knee replacement surgery.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKKnees are both destroyed. I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can't actually fix the damage so we are getting 2 knee Replacements. Damn! #KeepSteppin By the way.......This Is NOT THE ENDAlthough Rhodes has undergone a successful surgery and is now on the mend, there is still no timeline for his return. Given the nature of recovery, we can assume that the 56-year-old will not return before 2026.#1. Swerve StricklandSwerve Strickland was a vital cog in making All In: Texas a grand success. The Mogul, alongside Ospreay, defeated The Young Bucks in a marquee tag match, which ended the Bucks' EVP privileges, and then helped archrival Hangman Page end Moxley's reign of terror as AEW's World Champion in the main event of the night.Strickland then turned his attention towards newly crowned Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and challenged him for the title at Forbidden Door, which he lost. However, ahead of the bout, it was reported that the Realest has been suffering from a torn Meniscus since 2019. This past Wednesday, the New Flavor underwent surgery to repair his meniscus and remains out of action indefinitely.If we consider the average recovery time for a torn meniscus after surgery, it typically takes 3-6 months to heal fully. This means Swerve could be out of action for the rest of the year and might not return to AEW until well into 2026.