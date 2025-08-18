3 Bold predictions for the final AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door

AEW is putting on the final touches to the build for its upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025. The inter-promotional event will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, England, this weekend.Before that, All Elite Wrestling will roll into the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, this Wednesday for the go-home edition of its weekly program, Dynamite. Multiple high-stakes matches have already been announced for the show, alongside a couple of non-wrestling segments as well.Keeping the Tony Khan-led company's ongoing angles and developing storylines in mind, let us consider three predictions for the August 20 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite.#1. Brodido might win the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator TournamentBandido and Brody King have won fans over as a duo with their incredible in-ring chemistry during the recent World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. The Hounds of Hell member and the ROH World Champion defeated Gates of Agony in the quarterfinal stage, and then pulled off an upset victory over The Young Bucks in the semifinals.On the other side of the tournament, FTR, keen to reclaim their tag belts once again, prevailed over JetSpeed in the first round and then beat The Bang Bang Gang in the second round to advance to the finals. Last weekend on AEW Collision, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Big Stoke carried out an ambush on King and Bandido, going so far as stripping off the luchador's mask.After their fracas on Saturday, Brodido will likely have a bone to pick with The Top Guys. Although many are of the opinion that FTR will win the tournament finals and challenge The Hurt Syndicate for their tag titles at Forbidden Door, Tony Khan could pull off a huge twist and award the victory and the championship opportunity to Bandido and Brody instead.#2. Golden Lovers could make their return to oppose The Death RidersFormer International Champion Kenny Omega battled his iconic rival, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, in a long-anticipated Winner Takes All bout to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion at All In: Texas. Despite being backed up by his friend and tag partner Kota Ibushi, The Cleaner ultimately succumbed to The Rainmaker, thanks in large part to outside interference from Okada's new ally, Don Callis.Neither Omega nor Ibushi had been featured on programming since then. Last week, however, fans were shocked by the revelation that The Golden Lovers would join Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Darby Allin to take on The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door 2025. Before that, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will square off against the NJPW President and JetSpeed this week on AEW Dynamite.Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]Regardless of the outcome of the bout, The Death Riders will likely assault the babyface unit post-match, and might overpower Ospreay and Allin as well, especially if Kidd joins the violent group on Wednesday. This could, however, lead to Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi returning to television to help their teammates even the odds against their foes.#3. Mercedes Mone and Athena could stand tallMercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship against three opponents - respectively from AEW, Stardom, and CMLL - at Forbidden Door 2025. The Jacksonville-based promotion will be represented in the matchup by The CEO and Alex Windsor, who won a qualifying bout to earn a shot at the erstwhile Sasha Banks' belt.Athena, on the other hand, scored the victory in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, which granted her a chance to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title. The Fallen Goddess called her shot for Forbidden Door, and she seems to be brimming with confidence, especially since she pinned The Timeless One during a recent tag bout.Match graphic for Athena and Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm and Alex Windsor [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]Storm's friendship with Windsor has seemingly led to Athena joining forces with Mercedes, despite their hostilities earlier this year. The &quot;Forever&quot; ROH Women's Champion and &quot;Eight Belts&quot; Mone are set to battle Toni and Alex this week on AEW Dynamite. Although fans will no doubt be in the corner of The Illustrious One and her &quot;Iron Willed&quot; tag partner, Tony Khan could have Athena and Mercedes go over and stand tall over their foes.