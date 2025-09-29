3 Current AEW stars WWE might have no interest in hiring

Over the past six years, AEW has risen to the position of being regarded as a viable competitor to WWE, challenging the sports entertainment juggernaut's long-running monopoly in the industry. The Stamford-based company is no longer able to content itself with taking shots at the Tony Khan-led promotion on its television programming, and has been carrying out a conspicuous counter-programming campaign against it for several months.

World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling have also been exchanging talent for some time now. While stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Penta, and Blake Monroe have flourished in WWE, wrestlers like Toni Storm, Ricochet, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, and The Hurt Syndicate have found success in AEW. Although this talent exchange is likely to continue, let's consider three AEW names Triple H might not want to sign.

#3. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee

Keith Lee made a name for himself on the independents through his incredible in-ring work, blending his heavyweight power with the agility of a high-flyer. His skills earned him a WWE contract in 2018, and The Limitless One did not take long to impress viewers in NXT.

His time on the developmental brand was quite successful, as he held both the NXT Title and the NXT North American Title at one point. Lee's run on the main roster, which began in 2020, was not as successful, unfortunately, and he was released towards the end of 2021.

The following year, in February, the Texas-native made his AEW debut. Soon afterwards, he formed a partnership with Swerve Strickland, which initially blossomed into a tag team title reign but later devolved into a heated rivalry. Although Lee was supposed to face The Realest in a blowoff match at Worlds End 2023, he was pulled out of the contest due to undisclosed health issues. He revealed in January last year that he was set to undergo double surgeries, and has not been seen on television in quite some time now, despite him supposedly being healthy.

Loving Lee @RealKeithLee Greetings Mr. Austin. I am quite excellent, I appreciate the question. Health is not a concern. I hope the same for you.

Keith Lee has assured his fans that he will return to the squared circle, although many believe the star doesn't have much of a future in AEW. That said, the 40-year-old's age, recent extended hiatus, and ongoing health struggles could discourage WWE from signing him if he ends up parting ways with All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in 2020 and has emerged as one of the promotion's most beloved competitors since then. Known for his grounded and intense character work, promos, and hard-hitting style, The Mad King has established himself as a massive fan favorite.

Kingston made a return from a long in-ring absence earlier this month at All Out : Toronto, where he defeated Big Bill in singles competition. He has also formed an alliance with Hook, who rescued him from a post-match ambush by The Redwood and Bryan Keith at the pay-per-view.

The former Continental Champion is an outspoken proponent of AEW's style of in-ring competition, and has often taken shots at WWE and its "sports entertainment"-esque presentation of wrestling on All Elite Wrestling programming and elsewhere, such as his post-show promo criticizing "the other channel" after Dynamite in 2021.

Considering that Kingston's recent career resurgence has arguably been tied to his time in AEW, it's unlikely that WWE will be interested in acquiring the former ROH World Champion anytime soon.

#1. Former TNT Champion Darby Allin

Not a lot of wrestlers from AEW have managed to embody the spirit of the promotion as much as Darby Allin. One of the so-called "Four Pillars" of All Elite Wrestling, the face-painted daredevil has been involved in many of the company's most iconic feuds, programs, and matches.

Darby's loyalty towards All Elite Wrestling and his willingness to push the envelope while performing for the company have elevated him to the status of a top-tier name. He had the enviable distinction, for example, of working with Sting and serving as his last tag partner, even competing in The Icon's retirement match at Revolution 2024.

Allin has also been a part of numerous extreme and unforgettable moments and spots throughout his time in All Elite Wrestling. He is also a literal flag-bearer for the promotion and fulfilled his promise of planting the company's banner on the summit of Mt. Everest earlier this year.

Darby Allin wielding a flame-thrower [Image Credits: AEW on TV (X/Twitter)]

Allin has been very open about his dedication to and gratitude towards AEW for the role the company has played in advancing his career and the opportunities it has given him. The former TNT Champion fits the Jacksonville-based promotion's mold in a way that simply would not work in WWE. The sports entertainment juggernaut is therefore very unlikely to be interested in signing Darby, who will probably remain with All Elite Wrestling for years to come.

