3 female AEW stars Tony Khan is in danger of losing to WWE very soon

WWE and AEW are currently the two leading pro-wrestling entities in North America today. As the Tony Khan-led company has increasingly solidified its position as a strong competing brand over the past six years, it has swapped talent with the sports entertainment juggernaut on several occasions.

Last year, All Elite Wrestling saw the arrival of Ricochet, MxM Collection, and The Hurt Syndicate, whereas stars such as Penta, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix recently crossed over to World Wrestling Entertainment. However, as things currently stand, AEW seems to be on the verge of potentially losing some major names from its women's division to the Stamford-based promotion.

Let us consider three such All Elite performers who could be WWE-bound soon.

#1. Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming since last November. Despite being booked in a blockbuster program with Mercedes Mone following her Forbidden Door 2024 return, The DMD was not featured on television regularly since her TBS Title bout against The CEO at All In: London, wrestling only two matches after that.

Amid Baker's continued hiatus, her status in All Elite Wrestling became a topic of much debate after explosive reports were shared earlier regarding her supposed backstage conflicts and unpopularity in the women's locker room. Her TV absence has sparked rumors that Britt could be on her way out of her current workplace.

Earlier this year, it was suggested that WWE could be interested in signing Baker after her All Elite deal expires. Although The Doctor will reportedly be under contract with AEW for some time, she could consider jumping ship to World Wrestling Entertainment if Tony Khan fails to utilize her adequately.

#2. Former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille

Kamille made her All Elite Wrestling debut in July of last year as Mercedes Mone's ally and bodyguard, attacking Britt Baker during her feud with The CEO (as mentioned above). However, her alliance with the TBS Champion lasted briefly, after the latter's increasing mistreatment eventually drove The Brickhouse to quit Mone's employ on Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve 2024.

However, days later on Rampage, Kamille was found lying backstage by an unidentified attacker, whom many viewers presumed was Mercedes. Although the angle was expected to lead to a feud between Mone and her former muscle, the ex-NWA star has been missing from television since last year. She refused to comment on her AEW status at a recent press conference for the wrestling biopic "Queen of the Ring" in which she stars in a major role.

During an interview last month, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan indicated that Kamille could return to AEW programming for payback against her assailant. However, his remarks followed rumors that the 32-year-old star was considered persona non grata in the company.

With the promotion's women's division seemingly more stacked than ever, Kamille could opt to ask for her release from All Elite Wrestling and seek opportunities elsewhere, possibly in WWE, where she could be pushed on the same tier as Jade Cargill.

#3. Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May

Mariah May proved her capabilities as a performer almost immediately upon her arrival in All Elite Wrestling in 2023. The Glamour was soon slotted into a long-running program with Toni Storm, aligning herself with The Timeless One as her "understudy," earning her trust only to betray her eventually, and then dethroning her for the AEW Women's World Title at All In: London last year.

Mariah's run with the belt saw her defend it against several top names from the company's women's division, until Storm returned this past December to pick up where they left off. The Fighting Princess, unfortunately, lost her title to The Illustrious One at Grand Slam Australia 2025. Their program finally came to a gruesome and bloody end the following month at Revolution in their Falls Count Anywhere "Hollywood Ending" battle.

May has been missing in action since then. Despite her being featured in one of AEW's most acclaimed storylines to date, reports came out recently suggesting that the Englishwoman could be WWE-bound.

Updates on the subject have been conflicting, and it has been claimed that the 26-year-old has "significant time" remaining on her current deal, even though she has supposedly turned down a new All Elite contract.

It has been speculated that working in WWE has been a long-time dream of May's. Despite the increasing spotlight AEW is shining on its women's roster, the likelihood of Mariah going over to World Wrestling Entertainment after the end of her All Elite run cannot be easily dismissed.

