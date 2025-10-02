3 former WWE Superstars who could join AEW after Andrade’s shocking return

Andrade made a shocking return to AEW on the latest episode of Dynamite. He showed up in a mask and brutally attacked Kenny Omega. Furthermore, he joined The Don Callis Family and made the heel faction even more dominant. Andrade's second All Elite Wrestling run is expected to be better than his previous stint. In WWE, the 35-year-old held the NXT Championship once, the Speed Championship once, and the United States Championship once. His time in the Stamford-based company was underwhelming. Triple H booked his recent run poorly, and it is unlikely that he will work for him again. Nevertheless, WWE's loss is AEW's gain. Like the former NXT Champion, Tony Khan might sign more names from the Stamford-based company this year. Here are three such possibilities. #3. Cora Jade will be a good addition to AEW Cora Jade was signed to WWE from 2021 to 2025. She was quite successful in NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Roxanne Perez. She has immense potential, and her release from the company raised some eyebrows. Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Jade made a few appearances on All Elite Wrestling. In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 24-year-old revealed that she would love to wrestle in AEW. She said that she enjoyed her time there and watches all their shows. &quot;I would definitely be open to going to AEW. I loved my time there. I have a lot of friends there. I watch all the shows. I love the fact that they have as much creative freedom as they do. I’m so much for storylines and character, so I feel like they are very like creatively free in that way.” she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]There is certainly reason to believe that Tony Khan will try to sign Cora Jade soon. The young star would fit in the company like a glove and could become a megastar. #2. Baron Corbin Baron Corbin was under WWE's banner from 2012 to 2024. He has years of experience and is a brilliant in-ring competitor. He would certainly be a great addition to All Elite Wrestling. The former United States Champion appeared on the Insight podcast earlier this year. He said that even though he is interested in joining the Tony Khan-led company, he does not want to be just another former WWE guy there. &quot;If I went there, out of respect for that world, I wouldn’t want to be just another WWE guy that came there because they left WWE.&quot; said Corbin. [H/T: SE Scoops]#1. Shayna Baszler View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShayna Baszler is a dominant in-ring competitor. Her MMA-inspired style will be a huge hit in AEW, and Tony Khan should definitely sign her soon. She would be a great addition to the roster and could be a locker-room leader. Baszler would fit perfectly in The Death Riders. She and Marina Shafir have a history, and fans might see a storyline between them if she becomes All Elite. Only time will tell what the future holds for her.