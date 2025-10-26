3 Major surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite

This past weekend, AEW held this year's WrestleDream at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The company's upcoming major pay-per-view, Full Gear, is scheduled for next month in Newark, New Jersey.Tony Khan and his creative team are currently working on laying the groundwork for the upcoming November 22 event. This Wednesday, the promotion will host this year's edition of Fright Night Dynamite. With several major announcements already made for the show, let's consider three huge surprises TK might have in store.#1. The Jurassic Express could earn its shot at BrodidoLast month at All Out: Toronto, The Young Bucks received an unwelcome surprise when Jack Perry returned to attack them and reunited with his former tag partner, Luchasaurus. The resurrected Jurassic Express scored a huge victory over the former Executive Vice Presidents last Saturday at WrestleDream. On this week's edition of Dynamite, the former Scapegoat revealed that he and his dinosaur companion were gunning to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Brody King and Bandido.Next Wednesday on Fright Night Dynamite, Jurassic Express will be facing off against The Young Bucks, FTR, and JetSpeed in a four-way bout to decide the number one contenders for the tag team championships at Full Gear 2025. Tony Khan could quite possibly book &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack and Luchasaurus to win the matchup, since the duo has not competed for the belts as a unit in over three years. Brodido could be up for one of its toughest tests yet if that angle plays out.Match graphic for FTR vs Young Bucks vs JetSpeed vs Jurassic Express [Image Credits: AEW CEO Tony Khan's X profile]#2. The Don Callis Family could eject Konosuke TakeshitaAlthough the group has been consistently growing its ranks, tensions have been brewing in the Don Callis Family for some time between two of its top members, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. Despite their rivalry, The Alpha and The Rainmaker teamed up last Saturday at WrestleDream 2025 in an effort to defeat Brody King and Bandido for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The champions managed to retain their belts after Okada accidentally delivered a Rainmaker lariat on Takeshita, taking him out, in turn leaving himself open to The Most Wanted star's 21 Plex finisher.Cameras at WrestleDream captured Okada grinning gleefully after hitting Takeshita, which the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion did not take well. He confronted the AEW Unified Champion this week on Dynamite after his title retention against Bandido. It has since been announced that the Don Callis Family will host a summit next Wednesday on Fright Night Dynamite. During the segment, The Invisible Hand and his clients might show their loyalty to Okada by siding with him and betraying Takeshita to officially eject him from the stable.Announcement for next week's Don Callis Family segment [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]A massive Callis Family beatdown could send Takeshita off for a short NJPW run, after which the Japanese star might return in time for the 2025 Continental Classic, where he could set his sights on Okada again.#3. Bobby Lashley could earn his shot at the AEW World TitleDespite putting in his best efforts, Samoa Joe was unable to unseat Adam Page for the Men's World Title last Saturday at WrestleDream. Although he shook hands with The Cowboy afterwards, The Samoan Submission Machine shocked fans by subsequently turning on the champ, alongside his trios partners Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs, before viciously laying Page out at the pay-per-view.On the following episode of Dynamite, The Opps retained their World Trios Titles against The Hurt Syndicate, thanks to a major assist from Ricochet. Afterwards, Joe declared he was not finished with The Hangman. On the latest edition of Collision, Page addressed The Destroyer's betrayal, claiming that The Opps had become the very forces they had been fighting against, and promised to ruin Joe's life the next time they cross paths.It was recently announced that Samoa Joe will be part of a four-way match this Wednesday on Fright Night Dynamite, where he will compete against Ricochet, Hook, and Bobby Lashley to try to become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2025. Although The Samoan Submission Specialist might seem like the obvious winner, Tony Khan could pull off a huge twist and award the title shot to The All Mighty instead.The Syndicate's mouthpiece, MVP, has mentioned multiple times that Lashley has his sights on the Men's World Title. Choosing The Dominator to face the Hangman one-on-one at Full Gear would let TK avoid repetitive booking. Additionally, Ricochet and The Demand could interfere and cost Lashley the bout at the PPV, and Joe might ambush Page afterward to continue their feud.