3 Massive debuts Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2025

AEW presented yet another successful pay-per-view with the seventh edition of Double or Nothing. The event featured a star-studded card and multiple high-stakes matchups, laying the groundwork for All In: Texas later this year.

Although fans are still talking about the action that unfolded on the May 25 All Elite PPV, some viewers noted the absence of surprise debuts and returns this past weekend in Arizona. With a major stadium show approaching on the horizon, Tony Khan might consider shaking up his weekly television product leading up to it by booking a few massive debuts, perhaps as soon as this week on AEW Dynamite.

Let us consider three names who could potentially arrive in All Elite Wrestling this Wednesday, following on the heels of Double or Nothing.

#1. Dakota Kai could go All Elite

After performing in indie promotions like IPW, PWA, and Shimmer in the early stages of her career, Dakota Kai joined WWE in 2016 and made her official debut in the sports entertainment giant the following year. She honed her skills on the company's developmental brand NXT, winning fan appreciation for her performances. Although she was released in April 2022, the star was rehired months later and made her return at that year's SummerSlam.

As a member of Damage Control, Kai was featured on RAW and later on SmackDown alongside and against other top names in WWE's women's division. Despite her undeniable talent as a worker, Kai's run in the promotion appeared to fizzle out, especially after multiple injuries sustained over the past couple of years seemed to affect her momentum. To the shock of the WWE Universe, Kai was released once again earlier in May, more than a month after her last match with the company in March.

Since her exit, Dakota has been linked with conjecture of a potential AEW move, especially after Dave Meltzer reported that the star had been in talks with the Tony Khan-led promotion following her 2022 release. Given that the company is being urged to further develop its women's division - with the promise of Women's Tag Titles in the future - TK could decide to add to his roster depth by signing Kai, and perhaps have her debut on AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2025.

Notably, people on the All Elite roster - including Tay Melo and Willow Nightingale - have professed their interest in wrestling Dakota. Whether these matches will actually come to fruition remains to be seen.

#2. Cedric Alexander could arrive and tease at joining The Hurt Syndicate

Cedric Alexander's performance in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament earned him a spot in the WWE locker room, initially as a member of the cruiserweight division. Queen City's Favorite Son made his way to the main roster in 2019, and after standing out against competitors like Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles, he finally seemed to have found his footing after joining The Hurt Business in 2020.

Unfortunately, the aforementioned group—comprising MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and Alexander—suffered from inconsistent and lackluster creative handling over the next couple of years and was seemingly dissolved after The Gold Standard's 2023 release. MVP and The All Mighty made their WWE exits last year, and by the end of 2024, all three original Hurt Business members had signed with AEW.

Alexander was released by WWE this past February after a brief stint in NXT. During an interview last month, MVP and Lashley suggested they were open to reuniting with Cedric in All Elite Wrestling. The 35-year-old is clearly keeping an eye on his former stablemates, judging by his reaction to Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin initiating MJF into their ranks some time earlier.

Interestingly, during his recent appearance at DPW, Alexander laid claim to The Hurt Syndicate's signature catchphrase. His remarks have given rise to speculations that Tony Khan will bring Cedric in as his latest acquisition and maybe introduce him to television this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Alexander's arrival could add more drama to the dynamics of The Syndicate, especially considering MJF's unexpected inclusion in the faction.

#3. Thekla could make her official AEW debut

Last month at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom, up-and-comer Sayaka Kurara defeated former SWA World Champion Thekla in a singles match. The Austrian was seemingly supposed to join her opponent's group, Cosmic Angels, as per the stipulation of her loss, but instead attacked Taro Okada, the president of Stardom, which led to her being fired from the promotion in storyline.

Thekla's kayfabe termination brought her three-year tenure in Stardom to an end. Subsequently, reports emerged that The Idol Killer was set to move to the US and had seemingly received interest from both WWE and AEW.

Recently, news broke that Thekla had signed with All Elite Wrestling, and a graphic teasing the imminent arrival of The Toxic Spider aired on AEW television. Additionally, the grappler was reportedly backstage this past Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025.

Competition in the All Elite women's division has never been more intense, a fact that Thekla's arrival would certainly highlight. With Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone now scheduled to face off at All In: Texas, several top talents from the women’s locker room could find themselves without worthwhile feuds heading into the upcoming stadium show.

Tony Khan could change that by having Thekla finally debut on AEW Dynamite soon and booking her in a program with her old rival Mina Shirakawa, or with the likes of Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Megan Bayne, for example.

