3 reasons why AEW should fire Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks and 2 reasons why they shouldn't

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and a number of AEW personnel have reportedly been suspended for their roles in the alleged backstage brawl that took place after the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum.

Things turned nasty after the Straightedged superstar unleashed a verbal tirade on Colt Cabana and members of The Elite. Fresh off winning the AEW World Championship with Jon Moxley, he decided to air his grievances towards the EVPs and even name-dropped Hangman Page.

The newly-crowned AEW Trios Champions apparently took issue with Punk's comments and confronted The Second City Saint in his private locker, which led to the aforementioned tussle.

Sports Illustrated reported that suspensions were given out to Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as well as Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, and Pat Buck. The immediate futures of CM Punk and Ace Steel are currently unknown at this point.

While all parties are culpable for this fiasco, a large shoulder of blame should be reserved for The Elite.

Here are 3 reasons why AEW should fire Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and 2 reasons why they shouldn't.

#3. Why AEW should fire Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks - They are sabotaging their top star

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

CM Punk made a number of barbed comments towards The Elite. He criticized Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for defending Colt Cabana on their YouTube show "Being The Elite." Punk claimed that this had sabotaged his standing with the AEW audience. At the All Out press conference, he said:

"If you're an EVP, you don't try to middle your top babyface, trying to get your niche audience that's on the internet to hate him for some made-up bulls*** rumor," Punk said. "Really p***es me off, stepping on your own d*** trying to make money, sell tickets and fill arenas and these stupid guys think they are in Reseda [reference to PWG]."

Regardless of the group's personal animosity towards CM Punk, the fact that they are trying to ostracize another talent when they hold the official role of Executive Vice-President makes it all the more embarrassing.

The Elite should strive to be more impartial in their handling of other wrestlers. It might be true that the roles feel somewhat of a figurehead at this point, but their fanbase remains strong.

Hence Punk's assertions that Kenny Omega and Co. are being improper certainly hold credence as they have the ability to sway public opinion.

#2. Why AEW shouldn't fire Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks - The Elite was integral in AEW’s founding and early success

It feels unimaginable to picture All Elite Wrestling without The Elite being in the company. Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson helped build the promotion together with Tony Khan and former EVP Cody Rhodes.

Their success in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the independent scene made it possible for a viable alternative to WWE to exist. Despite the drama that unfolded over the weekend, Tony Khan shouldn't jump the gun and fire the group. It would risk upsetting a large portion of the AEW fanbase who supported them from the very beginning.

The Elite are integral to AEW's success and are deeply embedded in the company as it is. Kenny Omega is involved in the development of their upcoming game AEW: Fight Forever, while The Young Bucks spearhead the tag team division.

After their suspensions, Tony Khan should mediate a truce between the trio and CM Punk so that the company can move forward from this disastrous episode.

#2. Why AEW should fire Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks - Unprofessional behavior as EVPs

One of CM Punk's gripes towards The Elite is that they have allegedly been spreading negative stories about The Second City Saint to the wrestling media. One such example is that Punk was the reason why Colt Cabana was downgraded to just an ROH contract while his appearances on AEW television have been limited as well.

The former AEW Champion rubbished those rumors and blamed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for instigating them. If The Elite were responsible for spreading these falsehoods, then it is completely unprofessional of them to use their platform and sizeable influence to further their vendetta.

As the company's EVPs, they should have managed the situation better. CM Punk might be notoriously difficult to work with, but it is improper of the group to damage the reputation of their biggest draw even if they had issues with him.

Perhaps this would be enough for Tony Khan to strip them of their EVP titles as they don't deserve to be in management if they can't separate their personal issues from work.

#1. Why AEW shouldn't fire Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks - Tony Khan can draw money with CM Punk vs. The Elite

Despite the terrible fallout from the AEW All Out media scrum, there could be a silver lining to this whole situation. Unknowingly, Tony Khan has stumbled upon potentially the biggest storyline the company could put out: CM Punk vs. The Elite.

If both parties can sort out their personal issues, we could possibly look at a rivalry that could draw box-office numbers and record PPV buys. Wrestling fans are completely invested in this real-life feud, judging by the social media reactions and the sizeable audience that tuned in to Dynamite this past week.

This is an opportunity for Tony Khan to take hold of the narrative and shape it to create a compelling reel-life storyline instead. Whether Punk and The Elite can set aside their differences long enough to draw money, however, is anyone's guess.

#1. Why AEW should fire Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks - The company will survive without The Elite

Fightful Select reported that following the media scrum, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were 'extremely p*ssed off' with the situation and even threatened to walk out due to Punk's comments.

AEW forged ahead on this week's Dynamite to move on from the drama. After suspending everyone involved in the backstage fight, Tony Khan announced that the company would vacate the AEW World Championship and Trios Championship.

He also announced a tournament to crown a new world champion at AEW Grand Slam. The Death Triangle also became the new Trios Champions after defeating the Best Friends with Orange Cassidy.

AEW has shown that there is a future for the company beyond The Elite. Perhaps that wasn't the case three years ago. Now, though, the roster is loaded with young talents waiting for an opportunity to make an impact.

