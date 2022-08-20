3 reasons why Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will be better than Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and 2 reasons it won't

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley is set to fight for the undisputed AEW World Championship in the main event of Dynamite next Wednesday. They have been on a collision course since CM Punk took time off to heal from an injury a few months ago, and the Purveyor of Violence won the interim title in the meantime.

Meanwhile, in WWE, Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for more than 700 days, most recently defeating longtime rival Brock Lesnar. The new challenger has stepped up in the form of Drew McIntyre. Their blockbuster match is scheduled at the upcoming Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE is carrying a lot of renewed momentum with Triple H as Head of Creative, but Tony Khan and AEW are not the ones to take the challenge lying, pulling the trigger on one of their anticipated feuds.

But is Mox vs. CM Punk a better main event than Reigns vs. McIntyre? Here are three reasons why that's the case and two reasons why it isn't.

#3. Why Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will be better than Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre - AEW has done a better job of building their main event feud

Since returning to pro wrestling after a 7-year hiatus, CM Punk has been on a roll, putting on 5-star matches and memorable rivalries with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF.

His victory over Hangman Page to become the AEW World Champion was a fairytale achievement that should have ushered in a new 'Summer of Punk.' But the dream was cruelly ripped away due to an untimely injury. However, fans are now primed and ready for the Second City Saint to finally go on a long run with the title.

Mox has been in his redemption arc as well. After taking some time off to rehab for alcohol addiction, he formed the Blackpool Combat Club. The stable's high-profile feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society propelled him back to the top of the card, winning the tournament to become the interim AEW World Champion.

Their upcoming championship unification match was inevitable, given the seeds that were planted beforehand. AEW has done a better job in building up hype for the match with the explosive promo and brawl that occurred on this week's Dynamite.

WWE's main event feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre feels like a placeholder rivalry in comparison, especially after the Tribal Chief's epic Last Man Standing match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The Scottish Warrior didn't feel as hot as he was two years ago when the pandemic scuppered his WWE Title reign. Since then, he's been stuck in middling feuds with the likes of Happy Corbin, Sheamus, and Bobby Lashley. Drew and Roman have also faced each other in the past, so the rivalry doesn't seem as fresh.

#2. Why Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk won't be better than Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre - The WWE main event will be held in front of a bigger audience

One thing going for the WWE Universal Championship is that the bout will take place at Clash at the Castle, the promotion’s first major UK stadium event since the 1992 SummerSlam.

There hadn’t been a major event in the United Kingdom since June 2003, when they promoted the fourth Insurrextion. Therefore, UK fans have been starved of some WWE action.

It was reported that at least four-fifths of the available tickets for the Welsh card had been sold. WrestleTix indicated such on Twitter, stating that out of the 71,810 tickets on sale, 60,293 had been purchased. It won't be a surprise to see the rest get sold out in the coming weeks.

In comparison, Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will take place on a regular episode of AEW Dynamite. It was a rather peculiar decision to bring the match forward, but that could be a reason to have shenanigans in the contest.

Even if the plan is still to have a rematch at All Out 2022, the capacity at the NOW Arena venue in Chicago, Illinois, still pales compared to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. WWE knows how to put on a stadium spectacle, while AEW still has a long way to go to reach that level.

#2. Why Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will be better - Higher stakes given the championship unification stipulation

Title unification matches are always a draw. We have seen WWE do this many times, most recently Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Winner Takes All contest at WrestleMania 38.

AEW now has a chance to present a championship unification of their own with Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk. The stakes couldn't be higher with fans split on who they want as the champion. The intrigue coupled with the searing promo segment on this week's Dynamite emphasizes the importance of this bout.

For Roman Reigns, it feels like just another title defense with a seemingly predictable outcome. The Head of the Table is WWE's biggest star, and despite the formidable challenge of Drew McIntyre, it would be wise to keep the title on Reigns, even if the Scotsman has the hometown advantage.

#1. Why Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk won't be better - The Tribal Chief's undefeated championship run could be in jeopardy

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 2020. He is amidst a historic title reign and is a double champ. While he has taken on all comers, it feels like it's time for a change and the betting odds seem to suggest it's much more even than people think.

The leader of The Bloodline is currently the favorite to retain his title at Clash at the Castle with betting odds of -150 against Drew McIntyre, who is currently a +110 underdog. Another interesting observation is that the two previously held equal betting odds of -120, hinting that either could emerge victorious.

Drew McIntyre beating Roman Reigns and finally ending his huge title run will be a bigger news story than the outcome of Punk vs. Mox.

#1. Why Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk will be better - A potential heel turn

The only way that CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley could be more memorable is if it ends in a heel turn from either competitor. If the Chicago star turned his back on his hometown audience, the heat would be ballistic!

The same goes with Mox turning to the dark side in his quest to become the undisputed champ. It would be even more shocking if the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club turned as well.

The BCC as heels could have the same impact as the nWo if done right. Both wrestlers are edgy and are known for their anti-hero personas, so it would be a logical evolution of either man's character.

On the other hand, Reigns and Drew are clear-cut heels and faces, so their dynamics are well-established. But the unpredictability in AEW makes the All Elite World Championship bout much more exciting.

