3 reasons why MJF should leave AEW for WWE and 2 reasons he shouldn't

MJF continues to be missing in action from the wrestling world. He was the most talked about star in AEW for the first half of 2022, thanks to his stellar programs with CM Punk and Wardlow.

However, The Salt of the Earth also invited controversy as he continually discussed his contract situation and teased signing with WWE once it expires in 2024.

Tensions reached a boiling point on Dynamite after Double or Nothing when the Long Island Loudmouth cut an explosive promo, criticizing management and President Tony Khan for the lack of respect and how much he's earning in comparison to other top stars in the company.

Fightful Select recently reported that no one in AEW has admitted that they have not heard from the wrestler and communication lines between the two parties are non-existent.

There is no indication that this is a storyline ruse or if MJF's relationship has genuinely soured. He has made it clear that he is interested in joining WWE, so could that be where he ends up next? Here are three reasons why he should leave AEW for WWE and two reasons he shouldn't.

#3. Why MJF should join WWE - Mainstream popularity

What MJF craves most is to be a wrestling superstar with mainstream crossover appeal. After Dynamite in Los Angeles, where he cut his pipebomb, the 26-year-old apparently stayed in the city to meet up with Hollywood agents. It seems possible that during his hiatus from wrestling, he is also exploring career options as an actor.

If Tinseltown is his ultimate destination, there's no better route for Maxwell Jacob Friendman to travel through than WWE. Look no further than The Rock, John Cena, and Batista as examples of WWE Superstars who transitioned into A-List movie stars.

The Miz and the Bella Twins are further examples of wrestlers who have broadened their appeal beyond the wrestling world thanks to their hit reality television shows.

WWE has a global reach, and Friedman will enjoy the mainstream exposure he craves with a memorable run. If MJF wants to showcase his talents at WrestleMania on the biggest stage and brightest lights possible, he should pitch his tent with Triple H and co.

#2. Why MJF should stay in AEW - Creative freedom

This might change with Triple H taking over as Head of Creative, but for now, AEW is well known for giving its performers the most creative freedom in pro wrestling.

MJF has become popular in an organic manner since Tony Khan has limited involvement in the stars developing their unique identities and presentations.

There's a chance that WWE's strict protocols could have restricted Friendman's promo abilities. Even with The Game in charge, the company is still a publicly traded organization with shareholders and sponsors to listen to, so Long Island Loudmouth would probably still need to tone down his character and promos.

#2. Why MJF should join WWE - He is a natural sports entertainer

In hindsight, Maxwell Jacob Friedman might not have been the right fit for AEW all along, as he is more of an old-school gimmick reminiscent of Roddy Piper than the rest of the roster who prefers high-flying spots and indie work rate over storytelling and psychology.

He even referenced this point in his infamous promo. At the heart of the matter, Friedman is a sports entertainer to the core. One of his most popular segments on Dynamite was a duet with Chris Jericho back in 2020, where he showcased his impressive singing abilities.

The young star could sell any rivalry on the strength of his mic skills alone, and it's clear that he pays homage to the stars of previous generations with his work. In WWE, he has the opportunity to work for a company that is more in line with his philosophy as well.

#1. Why MJF should stay in AEW - A chance to pay off the biggest storyline in the company

AEW programming is not the same without MJF's presence. Tony Khan was sitting on potentially one of the biggest wrestling storylines of the year with The Salt of the Earth.

The star's performance will be must-see television if Khan manages to bring him back. He could even realistically challenge for the AEW World Championship and repeat his storyline with CM Punk.

However, the AEW owner risks squandering the momentum built up by Friedman after his explosive promo if he is kept out of Dynamite for too long. His reappearance will instantly reinvigorate the product en route to All Out 2022, as the promotion is suffering an injury bug that has hit its top stars.

#1. Why MJF should join WWE - Potential dream matches

The Miz, John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns - The list of potential dream matches that MJF could have on the WWE roster is endless.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Rasslin', Friedman pointed out that he'd have a tremendous match with Reigns.

"I think me and [Roman Reigns] would have a tremendous match, yeah. I think it’d be a friendly competition. I would [also] love to wrestle Seth Rollins, I’d love to wrestle The Miz, there’s a lot of guys."

There's also a potential rivalry that he could revisit with long-time friend and mentor Cody Rhodes, whose return to WWE has been well-received.

After his rivalry with CM Punk, there are no more new and intriguing match-ups for Friedman in AEW. But with WWE, he has an entirely new sandbox to play with.

Triple H is also looking to make a splash as the new Head of Creative. Imagine if he pulls a coup and signs The Salt of the Earth to a contract. It will breathe life into the company sorely lacking in fresh faces to reinvigorate the main event scene.

