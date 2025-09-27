3 Reasons why MJF should dethrone Hangman Page before 2025 ends

MJF and Hangman Page have been at war with each other since the beginning of this year. Their rivalry has spawned two high-stakes matches so far in 2025, the latter of which took place last month at Forbidden Door, where Friedman challenged The Cowboy for his recently won AEW World Title.Despite taking recourse to all his usual tricks, The Wolf of Wrestling was unable to dethrone Page. After Forbidden Door, Friedman turned his focus back onto Mark Briscoe, owing to the 40-year-old foiling MJF's attempts at cheating during his World Championship bout against The Cowboy.He cost The Sussex County Chicken a shot at the TNT Title and challenged the veteran to a match at All Out: Toronto with a stipulation of Mark's choosing. Briscoe invented an appropriately violent stipulation in response, Tables 'N' Tacks, and defeated MJF in the brutal matchup last weekend.After his loss to Briscoe, Friedman revealed that he was stepping away to rediscover himself and promised to return as his most dangerous version. Regardless of how his comeback plays out, there is a real argument to be made that MJF should be the one to unseat Adam Page as AEW World Champion before the end of this year.Let us consider three reasons why:#3. MJF beating Hangman Page is the natural conclusion to their 2025 rivalryAfter running into each other backstage for a number of weeks, MJF and Adam Page came to blows on the February 12 edition of Dynamite after the self-proclaimed &quot;generational&quot; talent's victory over Dustin Rhodes, when The Cowboy rescued The Natural from Friedman's post-match ambush.The two &quot;Day One&quot; AEW stars faced off at Revolution 2025. Despite being intent on proving his superiority over his opponent, MJF was unable to defeat Page this past March in Los Angeles. Friedman bounced back later in the year, winning the All In: Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet Match and earning a shot at the World Championship at any time of his choosing.Despite being goaded by newly crowned titleholder Adam Page into executing the contract at Forbidden Door 2025, MJF managed to turn the tables and forced the champ to accept several disadvantageous conditions for their PPV match by threatening to set Mark Briscoe on fire if he refused. However, Page nonetheless managed to retain the belt against Friedman last month in London.The Salt of the Earth still holds his World Championship Casino Gauntlet Contract, although he now has to provide a week's notice to execute it, per Tony Khan's judgment on the situation.After his loss to Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out, Friedman has seemingly decided to step away on a journey of rediscovery, and when he returns, he will surely be looking to get back to the top of the roster. The best way for him to do that would be for Tony Khan to book MJF to dethrone Hangman as World Champion before the end of 2025.#2. Hangman Page does not need a very long title reignHeading into the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, there was much debate as to whether Adam Page or Will Ospreay would win the tournament and earn a World Title shot against Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. Ultimately, the so-called &quot;Main Character&quot; of AEW picked up the win over The Aerial Assassin and secured his spot in the main event of the July 12 stadium show.En route to All In 2025, Page aligned himself with Ospreay and The Opps to take the fight to The One True King and The Death Riders. He even made the shocking effort of making amends with his former archenemy, Swerve Strickland. The storyline culminated in the Virginia native successfully ending Moxley's reign of terror by forcing him to submit in their Texas Deathmatch.Page's triumph at All In is undoubtedly one of the most significant and acclaimed moments in AEW's programming history. Since then, the former Elite member has mounted successful defenses against Moxley in a Dynamite rematch, against MJF at Forbidden Door, and against Kyle Fletcher at All Out: Toronto. Page's popularity and skill qualify him for a substantial championship reign for months to come.AEW World Champion Hangman Page. [Image via AEW YouTube]However, an argument can always be made about the preference of quality over quantity, not to mention the fact that viewers may have Moxley's lengthy title run still fresh in their minds. Unless Tony Khan manages to book several exciting and compelling angles for The Cowboy as World Champion, Page might be better served by dropping the belt to MJF before the end of 2025.As a master of pro wrestling storytelling, Page does not need to hold the World Title to be involved in high-stakes storylines, which is debatably a better alternative to being booked in a middling reign as a babyface champion.#1. MJF would have fresh rivalries lined up for his next title runMJF has been trying to reclaim his beloved Triple B ever since he lost the belt to Samoa Joe at Worlds End back in 2023. While he has not been without championship gold in the interim, having held the AEW International Title last year and the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title more recently, Friedman has made it clear that he wants the AEW World Championship back desperately, and the Long Island native is willing to go to any lengths to do so.If the so-called AEW &quot;pillar&quot; is booked to dethrone Hangman Page before 2025 ends, he could enter the new year as the company's next major antagonist to take down. Friedman would also be the ideal villainous World Champion to contend against babyface challengers like Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, who are likely going to be back in circulation in the promotion's main event scene in 2026.MJF has had issues with both Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. [Images via MJF's X &amp; AEW YouTube]As AEW World Champion, The Wolf of Wrestling could also defend the title against Mark Briscoe and even Jay White whenever The Switchblade returns to television. A rubber match against CMLL legend Mistico could also be on the cards in that case.