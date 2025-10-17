3 signs that Chris Jericho will return to WWE

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:04 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion. (Image via AEW Facebook)
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion. (Image via AEW Facebook)

Chris Jericho joined AEW in 2019. He achieved immense success in the Tony Khan-led company as he became the inaugural AEW World Champion and held the ROH World Championship twice. Unfortunately, his time there is coming to end end.

Ad

Y2J's contract with All Elite Wrestling will reportedly expire in December. Furthermore, there are strong rumors that he is WWE-bound. Jericho is a World Wrestling Entertainment legend. He held several world titles and the Intercontinental Championship a staggering six times. If Triple H does bring him back, the wrestling world will turn upside down.

Chris Jericho spent most of his career in the Stamford-based company, and he will truly be home if he rejoins them. Multiple signs have been dropped regarding his comeback so far.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are three such examples:

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

#3. Chris Jericho got featured in a WWE video

John Cena is currently in the last year of his career. At Crown Jewel 2025, he locked horns with AJ Styles. The duo delivered a captivating match, and it is unlikely that they will ever wrestle again. Interestingly, during this showdown, The Cenation Leader paid tribute to his former rival Chris Jericho by performing The Walls of Jericho on Styles.

Ad

WWE recently uploaded this clip on social media. Interestingly, this video featured Y2J hitting Cena with the Walls of Jericho. This is a clear indication that the Stamford-based company adores him and is going to bring him back sooner than later.

#2. Strong speculations by journalists and veterans

Chris Jericho's AEW exit and re-joining WWE is one of the hot topics for wrestling interviews and podcasts worldwide. Many prominent names in the industry are convinced that he is World Wrestling Entertainment-bound.

Ad

AEW commentator Jim Ross definitely knows that he is going to the rival promotion. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, he said that All Elite Wrestling needs his star power, and he is hoping for him to say.

“He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him," said JR.
Ad

The veteran wouldn't have said this if Y2J was staying. This is a clear hint that his WWE return is imminent.

#1. No AEW star will feature in The Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise

Ad

Chris Jericho recently announced the lineup for his popular Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. This show is titled The Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise, which is a reference to an Iron Maiden album. It will feature several stars such as Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, Fred Ottman, Vampiro, Marcus Bagwell, The Blue Meanie, X-Pac, Saraya, Jeff Hardy, and more.

Interestingly, not a single current AEW star will be a part of this event. This has raised eyebrows because All Elite Wrestling wrestlers in previous editions of this event were a regular phenomenon. This definitely means that Y2J is re-joining WWE.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications