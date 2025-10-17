3 signs that Chris Jericho will return to WWE

Chris Jericho joined AEW in 2019. He achieved immense success in the Tony Khan-led company as he became the inaugural AEW World Champion and held the ROH World Championship twice. Unfortunately, his time there is coming to end end. Y2J's contract with All Elite Wrestling will reportedly expire in December. Furthermore, there are strong rumors that he is WWE-bound. Jericho is a World Wrestling Entertainment legend. He held several world titles and the Intercontinental Championship a staggering six times. If Triple H does bring him back, the wrestling world will turn upside down. Chris Jericho spent most of his career in the Stamford-based company, and he will truly be home if he rejoins them. Multiple signs have been dropped regarding his comeback so far. Here are three such examples: #3. Chris Jericho got featured in a WWE video John Cena is currently in the last year of his career. At Crown Jewel 2025, he locked horns with AJ Styles. The duo delivered a captivating match, and it is unlikely that they will ever wrestle again. Interestingly, during this showdown, The Cenation Leader paid tribute to his former rival Chris Jericho by performing The Walls of Jericho on Styles. WWE recently uploaded this clip on social media. Interestingly, this video featured Y2J hitting Cena with the Walls of Jericho. This is a clear indication that the Stamford-based company adores him and is going to bring him back sooner than later. #2. Strong speculations by journalists and veterans Chris Jericho's AEW exit and re-joining WWE is one of the hot topics for wrestling interviews and podcasts worldwide. Many prominent names in the industry are convinced that he is World Wrestling Entertainment-bound. AEW commentator Jim Ross definitely knows that he is going to the rival promotion. On a recent episode of Grilling JR, he said that All Elite Wrestling needs his star power, and he is hoping for him to say. “He’s got a great following. He’s always treated his fans respectfully, his quality of work maintains itself. People want to see more of him. He’s smart as a whip. He’s a real businessman. I’ve said this before, I hope that he doesn’t leave AEW. We need him,&quot; said JR.The veteran wouldn't have said this if Y2J was staying. This is a clear hint that his WWE return is imminent. #1. No AEW star will feature in The Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Jericho recently announced the lineup for his popular Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. This show is titled The Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise, which is a reference to an Iron Maiden album. It will feature several stars such as Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, Fred Ottman, Vampiro, Marcus Bagwell, The Blue Meanie, X-Pac, Saraya, Jeff Hardy, and more. Interestingly, not a single current AEW star will be a part of this event. This has raised eyebrows because All Elite Wrestling wrestlers in previous editions of this event were a regular phenomenon. This definitely means that Y2J is re-joining WWE.