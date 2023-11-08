3 stars who are close to MJF in real life and 3 he probably doesn't like

AEW star MJF is one of the fastest-rising stars in professional wrestling outside of WWE and is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Champion.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman signed a five-year deal with AEW on January 7, 2019, and debuted at the Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view during the pre-show Casino Battle Royale for an opportunity at the AEW World Championship.

The Devil has been on the rise ever since and is a five-time holder of the Dynamite Diamond ring. MJF successfully defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19, 2022, to capture the AEW World Championship and looks set to reach one year as World Champion.

MJF has earned the respect of a lot of stars and veterans over the years for his incredible character work, but let's first look at the few names who do not get along with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

#1. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson unsuccessfully challenged for MJF's AEW World Championship earlier this year at AEW Revolution on March 5, 2023.

It was clear during the build-up to the clash that the two men do not see eye to eye. The comments they made about each other during the promos leading up to their Iron Man match at Revolution became increasingly personal.

The Devil brought up Danielson's family and The American Dragon fired back and took a jab at Friedman for his fiance breaking up with him, which clearly upset the AEW World Champion.

#2. Dax Harwood

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood launched his short-lived podcast which revealed some behind-the-scenes stuff in All Elite Wrestling. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan voted against the podcast and asked Dax to stop when re-signing him to the company.

Dax Harwood has said many things on his podcast and also mentioned that he couldn't say anything about MJF without getting in trouble with his current employer. Max and Harwood used to be part of The Pinnacle faction led by Friedman and the two men reportedly disagreed about many creative decisions for the group.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman also confirmed in a promo on AEW Collision that he doesn't see eye-to-eye with Dax Harwood. However, he also stated that he has respect for him as an in-ring performer.

#3. Tony Khan

AEW CEO Tony Khan has booked MJF as a top star for many years, as The Devil has drawn incredible ratings and brought many eyes to the company.

However, the two men do not get along with each other. While speaking on the K&C Masterpiece podcast, Tony Khan acknowledged that MJF is hard to work with. Maxwell Jacob Friedman almost left the company in 2022 due to a contract dispute with Khan.

While these names may not always see eye-to-eye with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, let's look at some names who get along really well with the AEW World Champion:

#1. Adam Cole

Adam Cole suffered an unfortunate ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam 2023. However, prior to the injury, The Panama Playboy was involved in one of the hottest storylines in All Elite Wrestling with MJF.

The duo started off as rivals but later became friends after weeks of denial. The angle garnered a massive response from fans and the team was named "Better Than You, Bay Bay". MJF recently spoke about the storyline and stated that Cole is also his best friend in real life.

The team has produced some of the most entertaining segments in recent AEW history which gives the idea that Cole and Max have tremendous chemistry and get along with each other really well.

Adam Cole faced Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the main event of All In. However, during the preshow of the event, the duo successfully defeated Aussie Open to become the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

#2. CM Punk

AEW recently fired one of the biggest stars in the company, CM Punk, after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Punk had some memorable matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion including his incredible rivalry with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The feud had a realism that clicked instantly with fans as Punk took massive shots at MJF, calling him a less famous Miz. Despite these jabs, both men were totally cool with each other backstage.

MJF himself has stated before that his feud with Punk is one of the greatest feuds of all time in AEW.

#3. Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and MJF crossed paths in AEW and The Devil was the reason for Rhodes not winning the AEW World Title several times.

However, in an interview with Sam Roberts on the NotSam podcast, The Devil revealed his current relationship with Cody Rhodes after his AEW departure:

“I’ll still call him when I honestly need… rarely do I need advice – I mean, look at me. But I’ll call him because I respect the s**t out of him. I’ll call him to get a second masterful opinion.” [WrestleTalk]

What is your favorite moment of Maxwell Jacob Friedman in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

