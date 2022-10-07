AEW has been plagued by numerous backstage quarrels this fall, undermining their weekly programming.

The third-party investigation into the notorious scuffle between CM Punk and The Elite wasn't even over when fans learned of another alleged physical altercation last night.

The recently-ignited social media rivalry between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara spiraled into a legitimate melee just before Dynamite's 3rd-anniversary special episode this week. Fortunately, the reported locker room unrest didn't affect the show's proceedings, as we witnessed another action-packed episode.

The company also continued its build-up to several storylines ahead of its highly-anticipated Canada debut next week. The show left lots of riveting angles to sink our teeth into as we now dive into three things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week.

#3. Saraya (fka Paige) could wrestle in AEW very soon

The Anti-Diva exchanged blows with The Doctor!

Saraya finally got physical in the ring for the first time in four years after calling it quits due to a career-threatening neck injury in WWE.

Fans witnessed a massive post-match brawl on Wednesday night shortly after a barnburner trios contest pitting Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Athena against Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford.

The Glampire stared daggers at Dr. Britt Baker before first laying hands on The Doctor while the rest of the babyfaces wiped out the heels. The altercation ended with Saraya taking out Rebel with a superkick to send a stern warning to Britt Baker.

The Anti-Diva's physical involvement debunked rumors of her not being medically cleared. Though the company may still not have given her full clearance, the likelihood of Saraya facing Baker doesn't seem far-fetched anymore.

In fact, Tony Khan could be planning to book a dream singles bout between the two women at the Full Gear pay-per-view later this year.

#2. Jon Moxley seemingly referenced Hangman Page going into business for himself against CM Punk

Jon Moxley seemingly killed two birds with one stone by cutting a scathing promo on the worn-out Hangman Page after the cowboy's comprehensive win over Rush.

In response, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy dared The Purveyor of Violence to settle the beef in the ring then and there. But Moxley jested by saying, "Like a lot of other kids around here, you say stupid sh*t, and your mouth gets you in trouble."

Mox's indirect jibe could mean one of two things - either he was referencing the alleged backstage heat between Sammy Guevara and Andrade, or he was endorsing that CM Punk was right about Hangman Page going into business for himself to instigate backstage issues.

Regardless of what the reigning AEW World Champion meant, his ongoing rivalry with Page has heated up considerably with this promo.

#1. Is AEW star MJF teasing a babyface turn?

MJF returned to in-ring action on AEW Dynamite's 3rd anniversary special episode, marking the first time he's wrestled since his emphatic return at the All Out pay-per-view last month.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Wheeler Yuta in a back-and-forth affair, which saw the two men go all out in ripping each other apart.

After the match, the Blackpool Combat Club member pressed Friedman to shake hands. But Lee Moriarty of The Firm ambushed Yuta only to be shoved off by MJF, who shouted at him, saying, "I didn't tell you to do that."

The 26-year-old hesitated to hit Wheeler Yuta with the Dynamite Diamond Ring passed to him by Stokley Hathaway. Of course, William Regal came to the rescue of his protege and forced MJF to retreat.

The former MLW star's mannerisms alluded to a babyface turn, though that may not happen, at least not until his imminent feud with Jon Moxley culminates this year.

It's no secret that MJF's cocky and obnoxious heel persona is massively over with fans. But the company may have wanted to gauge fans' interest if the rising star were to embrace the babyface character.

Did you enjoy AEW Dynamite's 3rd-anniversary special edition last night? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : Do you want to see Jon Moxley vs. MJF at Full Gear this year? Yes No 3 votes