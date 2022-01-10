4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope aren't: 8-time world champion returning soon, Goldberg slated to be Tony Khan's dream signing?

Welcome back to another stacked edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and we hope aren't. In today's edition, we'll discuss several reports hinting at the potential identity of Tony Khan's 'dream' signing.

Speaking of the company's head honcho, it is evident from the beginning that the contacts of a few wrestlers will expire soon, and Mr. Khan may not renew them. Recent information has shed light on the contractual situation of a Jurassic Express member.

We have plenty of stuff to discuss today, but we'll begin our column with a positive update on the return of a former World Champion. Let's dive straight into the top rumor stories of the week.

#5 Hopefully true: Jon Moxley could return to AEW programming sooner than later

Prince Magnifico @Rassling_Prince When Jon Moxley returns in AEW, the pop is gonna blow the roofs. When Jon Moxley returns in AEW, the pop is gonna blow the roofs. https://t.co/JPoQ1FQpWu

Jon Moxley, who entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program some time ago, will return to in-ring action later this month. The former WWE Superstar will put his GCW World Championship on the line against Homicide at the upcoming Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23rd.

Dave Meltzer said there's no way Moxley's first appearance won't be on AEW television, hinting that the former WWE star could return to the company soon.

We hope this rumor is true. The 36-year old star is one of the most prominent members on the AEW roster.

As of this writing, Mox's return seems all but certain, and one would expect him to make a highly-anticipated comeback on his home turf sometime next week.

#4 Hopefully not true: Goldberg is potentially out of the league for Tony Khan

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg Yes, we might not be fans of specific wrestlers in WWE because of how they’re used.



Yes, most we would welcome in AEW.



Bill Goldberg is not one of them. WWE ruined him beyond comprehension.



I don’t care how many more matches are on his deal. Yes, we might not be fans of specific wrestlers in WWE because of how they’re used.Yes, most we would welcome in AEW.Bill Goldberg is not one of them. WWE ruined him beyond comprehension.I don’t care how many more matches are on his deal. https://t.co/9RwZHyvcHj

AEW owner Tony Khan recently hinted at a potential 'dream signing' coming over to his company. While speaking during the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed several possible names, such as Jeff Hardy and The Briscoes, to name a few.

Interestingly enough, the wrestling journalist talked about the legendary Goldberg having only one match left on his WWE contract. Meltzer thinks the former WCW Champion would be too expensive for Mr. Khan.

"Bill Goldberg has one more match on his contract but I think Bill will be too expensive for their taste and they already have Sting. I don't think you want to overload it with people like that."

We hope this assumption is wrong since we are fully aware of Tony Khan's billionaire status. It's worth recalling that Mr. Khan has himself expressed his desire to work with Bill Goldberg whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Though the 55-year old star has achieved everything there is to offer in the wrestling business (WCW and WWE), he could become one of AEW's biggest box-office attractions. Once his deal expires, the company's head honcho could offer a lucrative deal on the table for Goldberg.

