4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Locker room's strange reaction to Cody Rhodes' departure; Seth Rollins' former partner possibly joining Malakai Black's faction?

While one must take whispers with a pinch of salt, Cody and Brandi Rhodes' shocking exit from All Elite Wrestling has forced us to look at some surprising revelations.

We'll begin today's column with a backstage reaction to The American Nightmare's departure. Meanwhile, we've come across contract updates on Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

And last but not least, we'll shed light on two more former WWE Superstars who could be on their way to Tony Khan's promotion. With all that said, let's quickly dive into the top rumor stories of the week.

#1 Hopefully not true: AEW locker room celebrated after Cody and Brandi Rhodes' departure

It seems like Cody and Brandi Rhodes parting ways with Tony Khan was a blessing in disguise for some people, at least that's what a recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, the wrestling journalist reported that the "hero" treatment given to The American Nightmare on his way out could merely be a public story, not what went down in actuality.

Meltzer believes there were some stars within AEW who quietly enjoyed themselves after the pair walked through the exit doors:

"While many publicly thanked Cody for his work, it was noted to us that this was not universal. There were those happy both Cody and Brandi were gone and thought the "hero treatment" given to him by some in the company after he left is a great public story but not the real story," reported Dave Meltzer.

We hope this rumor is not true because several AEW stars have gone on record in the past to talk about Cody Rhodes' good reputation in the locker room.

While Mr. Khan and the former EVP could have had a fallout that led to the latter not re-signing with the promotion, it is unlikely that some talents would have developed enmity towards Cody. The former TNT Champion was instrumental in All Elite Wrestling's swift success.

