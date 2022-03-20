4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Worrying update on Kenny Omega's health recovery; Tony Khan planning to bring WWE legend and a 17-year veteran?

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

While one should always take wrestling rumors with a pinch of salt, the recent reports of Kenny Omega's health are upsetting to look at in today's column. Meanwhile, Tony Khan's signing spree appears to be rampant, as he might be in talks to bring in another wrestling veteran.

Interestingly, a departing star got massive backstage heat for injuring Eddie Kingston. With all these lead reports, we'll dive straight into the top five rumors of the week.

#5. Hopefully true: No timetable planned for Kenny Omega's AEW return

Kenny Omega is unlikely to be back on AEW television anytime soon, if reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter are any indication.

Dave Meltzer reported that The Cleaner is presently recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, which could take an estimated 10 weeks of recovery time.

Additionally, Omega is also scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure on a sports hernia. This will add two more months to his recovery plan. As of this writing, there is no timetable in place for his AEW return.

We hope this report is accurate because Omega himself revealed that he would need "to do a lot of major procedures" before he could begin his road to recovery.

It's no secret that Omega's body has been battered stemming from his hectic schedule and nonstop matches over the past few years. The Best Bout Machine should take as much time as his body needs to heal up fully.

#4. Hopefully not true: Tony Khan is looking to bring Jonathan Gresham to AEW/ROH

more at: Fightful has learned that Jonathan Gresham is backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight. No word on if he'll appear on screen or is planned to do any work with AEW in any capacity.more at: patreon.com/fightful/posts Fightful has learned that Jonathan Gresham is backstage at AEW Dynamite tonight. No word on if he'll appear on screen or is planned to do any work with AEW in any capacity. more at: patreon.com/fightful/posts https://t.co/ZgDWS477NC

Fightful Select recently reported that Tony Khan is planning to sign ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

The latter is looking to work under a new wrestling destination since ROH went on hiatus last year. Now that Mr. Khan has acquired the Baltimore-based promotion, it is evident that some of their top stars would work under his wing.

Gresham was also present backstage during the February 23 episode of AEW Dynamite last month. While it's still unclear whether the 33-year-old will perform under the AEW or ROH umbrella, the "assets produced" suggest that he will work under Khan one way or the other.

We hope these reports are partially incorrect. Now that ROH is being revamped under Mr. Khan, it would make sense to sign Jonathan Gresham to perform there. However, Khan shouldn't be looking to add many more stars to his already overstacked roster.

#3. Hopefully true: Joey Janela got heat for injuring Eddie Kingston

Joey Janela is on his way out of AEW soon, as he recently confirmed his departure from the promotion once his current deal expires on May 1.

Interestingly, Janela recently received legitimate backstage heat due to an incident that happened with Eddie Kinston.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Janela injured Kingston's orbital bone (January 8 Dark episode on YouTube), which caused a delay in plans for the latter's on-screen rivalry against Chris Jericho. Reports have also suggested that the 32-year-old has hurt other talents who worked with him:

“There was a lot of heat on him for the Kingston injury, as it prevented Kingston from traveling for several weeks and changed plans for TV and the Jericho feud as the promotion waited for Kingston to heal."

We hope this rumor has some credibility, as Janela confirmed that he'd injured Kingston during an interview with Denise Salcedo. He also discussed the events that led to the company not offering an extension to his current contract.

#2. Hopefully true: Marko Stunt's contract expires in May; is he leaving the company as well?

Marko Stunt is another performer who hasn't been used on AEW television for quite some time now. Like Joey Janela, Stunt's original contract might not get renewed once it expires.

Fightful Select reported that Stunt's current deal expires in May, just around the time a few other contracts are due. The Jurassic Express member hasn't been seen backstage for Dynamite and Rampage episodes in a long time. More than that, there seem to be no creative plans in place for the young star.

Reports have also shared that Stunt is keen to prove his worth to remain with the promotion. However, since he's not being brought back for even Dark or Dark: Elevation episodes, it's almost a foregone conclusion that he will leave AEW in a few months.

We hope this is true, because if officials aren't responsive to Mark Stunt, there's no reason for the latter to keep their hopes up. Interestingly, Joey Janela has vouched for this theory by implying that AEW has been giving Marko the silent treatment.

Stunt hasn't been featured in pitched designs for Jurassic Express merchandise - another indication that he could be on his way out of the promotion soon.

#1. Hopefully true: Bret Hart possibly returning to AEW

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Tony Khan is interested in bringing WWE legend Bret Hart back to television programming.

The Excellence of Execution has made only one appearance in All Elite Wrestling, dating back to the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer unveiled the prestigious AEW World Championship that night.

Meltzer noted that Hart might return as a babyface to manage the FTR, who recently fired Tully Blanchard from managerial duties. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have since dropped multiple hints suggesting the arrival of The Hitman.

We hope this rumor turns out to be true. It's no secret that FTR grew up watching Bret Hart. The latter has had a lot of influence on their careers, as the two men have never been shy in paying homage to the veteran on Twitter.

Hart potentially managing FTR could help revive the latter's prominence in the tag team division and even become instrumental in the duo becoming AEW Tag Team Champions again.

What do you make of these rumors? Sound off in the comments section below.

