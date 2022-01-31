4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: WWE doesn't want former World Champion to sign with Tony Khan; Did top RAW star get approval for referencing Jon Moxley?

Welcome back to another exciting edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

WWE's talent release saga is still one of the most talked-about topics in pro wrestling today. In a shocking development that surfaced a few days ago, Vince McMahon's promotion has reportedly reached out to a recently released star in an attempt to lure him away from becoming a potential AEW signing.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old star has renewed his contract with Tony Khan's promotion. We also came across reports suggesting whether Seth Rollins referencing Jon Moxley's name in his promo was scripted or spontaneously delivered.

With so much to discuss, let's quickly dive into the top rumor stories of the week.

#5 Hopefully True: WWE reached out to Jeff Hardy to avoid a potential The Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Every Saturday until we reunite in the ring..



HARDY BOYZ MEMORIES 1/29/22 Every Saturday until we reunite in the ring..HARDY BOYZ MEMORIES 1/29/22 https://t.co/pniM2YWQdQ

Precisely a month after his WWE release, Jeff Hardy was reportedly reached out by John Laurinaitis, who offered the former World Champion a place in the Hall of Fame class this year.

Interestingly enough, Jeff Hardy rejected the offer and even asked the company for his drug test results.

Here is an update on Jeff Hardy. John Laurinaitis called Jeff Hardy to get him back a few weeks ago, including an offer to put him in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Hardy turned it down and asked for his drug test results because he knew he wasn’t going to test positive for recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife six weeks to get the results back,'' said Meltzer.

Furthermore, Meltzer believes WWE probably doesn't want The Charismatic Enigma in AEW because of a potential The Hardy Boyz reunion, which could bolster the promotion's tag team division.

"There is a feeling right now that this is one guy they don’t want in AEW because of the realization the Hardy Boys will be revitalized as an act given the level of teams like the Young Bucks, FTR, Santana & Ortiz, Penta & Fenix and so many others,'' claimed Meltzer.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman . I just realized when Jeff Hardy shows up in AEW he'll be in the same promotion as CM Punk again I just realized when Jeff Hardy shows up in AEW he'll be in the same promotion as CM Punk again 👀. https://t.co/uNETBtxhmC

We hope this rumor is true and Jeff Hardy isn't going back to WWE anytime soon. The Charismatic Enigma still has a lot left in his tank, and AEW might be the place that allows him to write the final chapter of his wrestling career.

Although the men's roster is stacked, a wrestler of Jeff Hardy's stature has a very low chance of getting lost in the shuffle.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John