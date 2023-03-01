4 AEW stars Seth Rollins is friends with in real-life and 1 he hates

Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring athletes on the planet today. He has clawed his way up to the top of the wrestling world and achieved accolades most wrestlers can only dream of.

However, The Visionary didn't make it to the top without ruffling some feathers and making a few enemies along the way. In the same breath, Rollins has developed some good relationships in the industry.

Here are four AEW stars Seth Rollins is friends with in real life and one he can't stand.

#4. Seth Rollins wants nothing but the best for Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson and Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins) in ROH

Rollins and Danielson sparked a friendship during their time back in Ring of Honor. Their friendship has remained solid throughout the years, and the respect they have for one another is well-documented. Rollins has even gone as far as to name Danielson among his Mount Rushmore of in-ring performers.

When Bryan was forced into retirement in 2016, Rollins had the following to say:

“It’s terrible. I mean, at the end of the day, his health is obviously more important than what he can give to us in our industry and stuff like that. And he’s a friend of mine. I’ve known Bryan and respected him for a really long time," he stated on the Talk is Jericho podcast. "He’s literally the greatest human being. So awesome and nice and funny and just a stand-up dude. You could trust him with your kids, with your house, literally anything."

#3. Rollins wants Claudio Castagnoli to induct him into the Hall of Fame

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) is widely considered one of the nicest guys in wrestling. One man who would agree with that sentiment is his good friend Seth Rollins.

The two have bonded over their love of coffee and CrossFit. In an interview with WWE India, Rollins named the Swiss Cyborg as the man he wants him to induct into the Hall of Fame.

"I think the natural instinct would be to say Roman (Reigns) or Dean (Ambrose). But my best friend in WWE is probably Cesaro. If you follow the CrossFit videos, you can see us constantly working out together. We have been friends since long before WWE. So he might be the guy."

#2. The Shield bond is strong with Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley)

Seth Rollins broke out on WWE television as a member of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. Although Ambrose has since jumped over to AEW, his friendship with Rollins hasn't wavered. The two remain in contact, albeit not as much.

"I don't talk to him as much, obviously, opposite schedules and different stuff. Our baby girls are close to the same age. He's not much of a texter, he's an in-person cat," Rollins said in an interview with Ariel Helwani. "But yeah, again, never any animosity. He's great. Again, at the top of his game, doing his thing over in AEW, so nothing but the best."

#1. Tyler Black and The Young Bucks used to hang out

The Young Bucks

This one may come as a surprise, given how Seth Rollins is very pro-WWE and The Young Bucks helped create WWE's rival company. But in their autobiography, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed that they used to hang out with Seth Rollins (fka Tyler Black) after shows on the independent scene

"Tyler (Seth Rollins), like Kenny and me, was an introvert and seemed to be misunderstood by the other wrestlers as being arrogant. After becoming friends with him, we learned that he was just shy, yet confident in his in-ring abilities. Being around guys like Tyler gave us strength in numbers."

#1. Hates - CM Punk

No prizes for guessing this entry. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a checkered history, to say the least. The two have been throwing barbs at each other for years now.

The former AEW World Champion openly criticized Rollins' work and social media activities on the WWE Backstage talk show. The Visionary responded by telling Punk that he should return to the ring for his opinions to have any credibility.

More recently, after Punk returned to wrestling and was suspended from AEW, Rollins had the following to say:

“Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities but they’re both as selfish as it comes and if you’re not gonna help, then I don’t want you to be a part of our industry, I don’t want you to be a part of our company and that’s all there is to that, said Seth Rollins." (h/t WrestleTalk)

