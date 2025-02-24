4 AEW stars who won the WWE Elimination Chamber match

Over the years, WWE has introduced several violent match types to the wrestling world. Stipulations like Hell in a Cell and Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) are quite popular, as they allow superstars to exhibit their vicious side, without them having to worry about any consequences.

The Elimination Chamber match is another dangerous match type. The deadly structure always causes severe damage to a participant's physical health. An individual walking into the Chamber never remains the same after he walks out of the cage.

Interestingly, a few AEW stars have managed to survive the brutality of the Chamber in the past. A couple of wrestlers from the Jacksonville-based promotion have managed to win the violent contest multiple times.

Mercedes Mone and Johnny TV have also emerged victorious in the Elimination Chamber, but their respective matches involved tag teams, and did not follow the traditional format involving singles stars.

In this article, let's look at four AEW stars who won the WWE Elimination Chamber match.

#4. Bobby Lashley won the Elimination Chamber in 2006

ECW's December to Dismember 2006 pay-per-view was regarded by many as a fairly disappointing affair. The show was headlined by an Extreme Elimination Chamber match, featuring Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, Big Show, Test, Hardcore Holly, and Rob Van Dam.

The World's Largest Athlete put his ECW World Championship on the line in this contest. The first man eliminated in this bout was CM Punk, who was Paul Heyman's original choice to win the contest.

Ultimately, it was Bobby Lashley who walked out of the Chamber as the new ECW World Champion. The current Hurt Syndicate member eliminated Test and Big Show to achieve this massive accolade.

While the pay-per-view itself was forgettable, it was a massive accomplishment for Lashley regardless.

#3. Cope has emerged victorious in the Chamber more than once

At WWE No Way Out 2009, Cope (FKA Edge) defended his WWE Championship against Triple H, Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker, Big Show, and Vladimir Kozlov. It turned out to be a forgettable match for The Rated-R Superstar, as he was eliminated by Jeff Hardy in the starting moments of the contest itself.

After losing the WWE Title in such a shocking manner, The Ultimate Opportunist became desperate. It was not the only Elimination Chamber bout of the night, as John Cena was also scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Mike Knox, Kane, and Kofi Kingston inside the merciless structure.

The Ultimate Opportunist attacked Kofi Kingston during his entrance, replacing him as the sixth participant in the bout. It was a clever strategy by Cope, as he went on to win the violent contest by last eliminating Rey Mysterio.

It was not the only time that Cope's impressive tactics helped him outlast other competitors inside the Chamber. At Elimination Chamber 2011, the WWE Hall of Famer defeated Rey Mysterio, Kane, Drew McIntyre, Big Show, and Wade Barrett to retain the World Heavyweight Championship successfully.

#2. Chris Jericho is a former Elimination Chamber winner

Chris Jericho bagged several amazing accolades during his time in WWE. The Lionheart has also been successful inside the Elimination Chamber.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2010, Mr. Y2J entered the Chain and Steel structure, intending to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The Learning Tree had a tough task on his hands, as he had to outlast names like The Undertaker, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, and R-Truth.

At the end of the contest, Jericho and Taker were the final two individuals left in the ring. As The Deadman prepared to finish off the first-ever AEW World Champion, Shawn Michaels appeared out of nowhere to hit him with a devastating Sweet Chin Music.

The interference from his former rival came in handy for Jericho, as he pinned The Phenom to become the new World Heavyweight Champion inside Elimination Chamber.

#1. Bryan Danielson has conquered the WWE Elimination Chamber three times

Bryan Danielson is well-known for his resilience and persistence. While The Elimination Chamber is one of the most unforgiving matches in wrestling, it has not been as big of a challenge for The American Dragon.

The Leader of the Yes Movement has walked out of the merciless cage as the winner thrice in his career. At WWE Elimination Chamber 2012, Danielson retained his World Heavyweight Title by surviving The Great Khali, Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett, Santino Marella, and The Big Show.

The American Dragon walked into the Chamber as a titleholder again in 2019. The former AEW World Champion entered the contest at the number one spot and outlasted Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe to retain his title.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, The 43-year-old veteran walked through the Chain and Steel structure in an attempt to earn a WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. The American Dragon beat Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin to become the new number one contender.

Moments after Danielson's third Elimination Chamber victory, Roman Reigns came out to grant his arch-nemesis an immediate title shot. A war-torn Danielson pushed The Tribal Chief to his limits before Reigns ultimately trapped him in the Guillotine Hold and won the match.

