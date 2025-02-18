4 Reasons why Cope must become the next AEW World Champion

Adam Copeland shocked wrestling fans around the world when he jumped ship from WWE to AEW in 2023. Since then, he has proven to be an invaluable asset to the Tony Khan-led company and is now preparing to challenge for the promotion's top prize next month.

Ad

Since returning from injury at Worlds End last year, Cope has had his eyes set on Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship. The Rated-R Superstar recently managed to convince The Purveyor of Violence to grant him a title shot at Revolution 2025. Unfortunately, Moxley and his Death Riders stood tall over the WWE Hall of Famer and Jay White at Grand Slam Australia, which has led some fans to worry that this could be a sign of what’s to come.

Ad

Trending

Copeland is already an 11-time World Champion and is looking to add another title to his records by winning the AEW World Championship. Let’s explore four reasons why All Elite Wrestling should seriously consider booking this legend to win the belt at Revolution.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#1. AEW should capitalize on Cope's star power

Adam Copeland undoubtedly became the wrestling giant he is today due to his career-defining work in WWE. After revolutionizing contemporary tag team wrestling alongside Christian Cage, The Hardys, and The Dudley Boyz, the Canadian soon catapulted to the top as a solo name, working classic feuds with Matt Hardy, Randy Orton, John Cena, The Undertaker, and more.

Ad

Copeland (fka Edge) returned from his initial retirement in 2011 in 2020 and had another brief stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut, which ended in 2023 when his contract expired. To the surprise of fans, he made his debut in AEW at WrestleDream 2023 and is currently one of the promotion's most prominent stars.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cope possesses all the credentials and experience required to be the All Elite World Champion, not to mention star power and equity - the company should, therefore, think about belting him up at Revolution next month.

#2. Adam Copeland could redeem the endings of his previous championship reigns

Adam Copeland's last title reign came to an unceremonious end after he fractured his tibia during his TNT Championship defense against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing last year. The injury forced the company to strip the veteran of the belt in the midst of an exciting run.

Ad

The Ultimate Opportunist experienced a similar situation during his WWE run when he had to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship after medical professionals advised him to retire from in-ring competition. In 2023, he entered a tournament to try and win back the resurrected title but was unsuccessful.

Cope now has his sights set on the AEW World Championship. A compelling storyline the company could pursue could witness Copeland trying to make up for the underwhelming conclusions of his previous title reigns by dethroning Jon Moxley at Revolution and holding the belt until he is decisively defeated for it.

Ad

#3. Cope can end Jon Moxley's reign of terror

Much criticism has been directed at All Elite Wrestling regarding the promotion's handling of its World Championship programs since Jon Moxley won the title at WrestleDream last year.

Viewers have voiced their frustrations about The One True King's title defenses, which typically end with Moxley retaining due to interference from The Death Riders, as well as the stable's lack of coherent motivations and direction.

Ad

Moxley and company have been wreaking havoc on the All Elite locker room for weeks now, and nobody has been able to liberate the AEW World Championship belt from the briefcase where it has been locked since 2024.

Adam Copeland could viably be presented as the contender to finally put an end to the Cincinnati native's reign of terror by unseating him as World Champion at Revolution 2025—similar to Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns to end the Bloodline's dominance.

Ad

Ad

This could, in turn, enable All Elite Wrestling to freshen up its World Title scene, which appears to be an urgent necessity.

#4. AEW could inaugurate a new era with Cope as World Champion

Towards the end of 2023, AEW fans voiced their dissatisfaction with the company's creative direction regarding then-World Champion MJF. His rivalry with Jay White received negative feedback from viewers, as did his program with Adam Cole, which was much derailed by the latter's injury. Fortunately, All Elite Wrestling hit the reset button at Worlds End 2023 by having Samoa Joe dethrone Friedman for the World Title.

Ad

This eventually paved the way for Swerve Strickland's remarkable ascent, him beating Joe for the belt and his acclaimed reign that came to an iconic end at All In 2024 at the hands of Bryan Danielson. Unfortunately, Tony Khan and his team have come under fire once again due to their recent booking of the World Championship.

AEW needs to consider course-correcting on its current plans, and this could be done by pulling the trigger on Adam Copeland dethroning Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025. Similar to Joe last year, Cope can elevate the World Title's prestige by lending it his own credibility. He could have dream matches against stars like Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Strickland, and possibly even his former rival Christian Cage by way of title defenses.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Similar to how The Samoan Submission Machine and his defeat ushered in the so-called "Dynasty Era," AEW could inaugurate a new era with Cope as the All Elite World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback