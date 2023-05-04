Breaking down the design of the new World Heavyweight Championship in WWE

The World Heavyweight Championship introduced by WWE has a lot of new features compared to its predecessor. The whole breakdown of the title was laid out during a recent edition of WWE's The Bump.

As confirmed during the episode, the World Heavyweight Title is an homage to the former world titles and champions. The Big Gold Belt was introduced by the NWA in 1986, but Ted Turner's purchase of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW's subsequent breakaway from the NWA led to the belt permanently shifting to World Championship Wrestling, which was then purchased by WWE in 2001. Its heritage dates back to 1905.

The inaugural champion will be decided at Night of Champions on May 27. In this list, we will look at all the intricate designs and new features of the World Heavyweight Championship.

#5. The crest and the crown

Inspired by a WWE Hall of Famer's title run

There are three lion designs surrounding the WWE logo on the World Heavyweight Championship that represent the McMahon family crest. The crest has been seen on previous titles dating back to the 1990s, where it was emblazoned on one of the belt's side plates with the Latin words 'Sic nos sic sacra tuemur.'

At the apex of the shimmering title, just above the promotion's logo, is a small crown that is inspired by Bruno Sammartino's WWE Championship (then known as the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship), which he won in 1963. He defeated Buddy Rogers and eventually became the longest-reigning men's world champion, holding the gold for over seven years.

#4. The Globe

Contrary to the previous version, the new World Heavyweight Championship has a WWE logo in the center, and beneath is a 'globe' designed in black and gold. It is presented to highlight the fact that the championship will be defended everywhere around the world.

The two smaller title plates also reflect the same design. Given the justification for the globe, it could be a hint of more title programs in countries where World Wrestling Entertainment events have become extinct. Examples are India and even Puerto Rico, which will host only its second premium live event this Saturday.

#3. The eagle in honor of a previous WWE Title

The Winged Eagle Championship was a favorite of many fans

Amidst the intricate designs, it is hard to spot an eagle on the main plate of the World Heavyweight Championship. Nonetheless, it is present in the title and super sleuths were eventually able to spot it.

The eagle is a throwback to the Winged Eagle Championship which first appeared as a part of the title in 1973, back when Titanland was named WWWF. Stan Stasiak was the first winner of the title. Several other world championships were also emblazoned with the eagle design over the years.

A custom-made Cody Rhodes Winged Eagle world title went viral last month. Could The American Nightmare implement it in the near future? Only time will tell.

#2. Diamonds and filigree

Did someone count the diamonds correctly?

60 diamonds mounted on the plates form the perimeter of the World Heavyweight Championship. These shimmering objects are to celebrate 60 years of WWE. Whether or not a diamond is added each passing year is not yet known.

Fans may have also noticed that the world title retained its traditional intricate metal design. It adds a touch of royalty to it, having been held by legends over the years, and also highlights the No.1 standing of the sports entertainment giant.

#1. Ropes in the new World Heavyweight Championship

One of the most magnificent ideas incorporated in the new World Heavyweight Championship is the addition of ropes. There is a lengthy piece of rope on the trim of each of the three plates to represent the ring ropes. It is colored in black and has a lacy, dotted texture.

The previous version of the world title had a black background that embellished the design of the championship. Triple H seems to have caught up on that, but with a stylish tweak.

