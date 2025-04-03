4 signs from AEW Dynamite that indicate Jon Moxley will be dethroned at Dynasty

AEW fans are keenly excited for Jon Moxley's world title defense against Swerve Strickland, scheduled for Dynasty 2025. The upcoming pay-per-view is set to air from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and could witness The New Flavour repeating history and recapturing his belt.

Ad

This week, All Elite Wrestling hosted the go-home edition of Dynamite ahead of Dynasty in Peoria, Illinois. The show opened with a mixed Texas Tornado brawl in which Swerve threw hands with The One True King, and it closed with the latter directing The Death Riders to brutalize The Realest.

Strickland may be Moxley's toughest challenge so far in his fourth title reign. While he has survived all his challengers since winning the strap at last year's WrestleDream, the Cincinnati native could be set to lose it all at Dynasty 2025. Here are four signs from this week's AEW Dynamite that could suggest that such a title change is about to take place on April 6.

Ad

Trending

#1. AEW fans want Swerve Strickland to avenge Willow Nightingale

This Wednesday's episode of Dynamite was kicked off with a mixed-gender Texas Tornado match pitting Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale against Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. The bout began in chaos and ended with the former TBS Champion pinning Marina after planting her with a Powerbomb, moments after The Problem had eaten a House Call from Swerve. The babyfaces could not celebrate for long, unfortunately, as the erstwhile Lunatic Fringe hit a Death Rider DDT on Willow post-match, forcing officials to check up on the latter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strickland afterward warned Moxley that he would hunt the AEW World Champion down by the end of the night for his ambush on Nightingale. However, the Tacoma native ended up being blindsided and assaulted by The Death Riders and their leader, who dragged him to the ring to brutalize him even further. Viewers of All Elite Wrestling adore Willow and have been calling for Moxley's title run to end for some time now.

Ad

Fans in attendance at Dynasty will therefore likely be rooting for Swerve, not just to become AEW World Champion, but also to avenge The Babe with The Power.

#2. Parallels to last year's go-home edition of AEW Dynamite before Dynasty

Swerve Strickland's hunt for Jon Moxley this week on Dynamite ended in disaster, as the star was attacked by The Death Riders five-on-one. The vicious group continued to punish the 34-year-old world title contender in the ring, with Claudio Castagnoli finally Powerbombing him on crushed glass. As the heel faction was leaving the arena, Swerve was seen sitting back up with glass still embedded in his back in a staggering visual, defiantly staring down and laughing at Mox and his crew.

Ad

This scene seemingly mirrors the ending of Strickland's AEW World Title contract signing for Dynasty 2024 with then-World Champion Samoa Joe. The former Isiah "Swerve" Scott was bloodied by The Samoan Submission Machine with his own steel chain towards the end of the segment. The beatdown hardly fazed Strickland, however, who signed the contract literally with his own blood as a taunt to Joe. He then went on to dethrone the legendary veteran at Dynasty a few days later, making history in the process.

Ad

Ad

The conclusion of this week's Dynamite suggests that Swerve could pull it off again at this year's edition of the aforementioned PPV.

#3. The Death Riders to be overwhelmed by their growing number of enemies; possible unrest in the group?

The Death Riders have successfully helped Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship so far, and have also themselves held on to the World Trios Championships, through mutual support and impeccable teamwork. Unfortunately, Mox and Marina Shafir failed to overcome their rivals this week on Dynamite, with the Moldovan grappler seemingly having suffered an injury as well. Furthermore, Claudio Castagnoli lost to Adam Copeland in their main event singles bout, with The Rated-R Superstar utilizing a low blow and then a Spear for the win.

Ad

Cope and FTR will challenge The Swiss Cyborg and his partners, Wheeler Yuta and PAC, for their trios belts at Dynasty 2025. Rated-FTR have been battling The Death Riders for several weeks now, and Copeland in particular still has a bone to pick with Moxley after how their last match ended.

Regardless of who wins the Dynasty World Trios Title bout, and his potential falling out with The Top Guys, the WWE Hall of Famer could interfere during Moxley vs. Swerve this Sunday, and tip the scales in the challenger's favor.

Ad

Moreover, Marina Shafir - who usually safeguards Mox's AEW World Championship belt - may be unable to serve her usual role after her apparent injury this Wednesday. If Willow Nightingale shows up at Dynasty 2025 to take her out, and Rated-FTR deal with the rest of The Death Riders, Moxley would be left vulnerable for Swerve to beat. Such an angle could also give birth to a rift between The Ace of the World and his soldiers, potentially leading to the group splintering in the future.

Ad

#4. AEW Dynamite may have teased a long-term AEW World Title program between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page

While he was searching for Jon Moxley backstage, Swerve Strickland was confronted by Adam Page this week on Dynamite. The Cowboy reminded him of his promise that he would never let his arch-nemesis hold the AEW World Title again. Page condemned Swerve again for breaking into his home in 2023, and when the latter reminded the Virginia native that he had burned his house down in retaliation, Page said he deserved it - and shockingly, Strickland agreed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve and Hangman share one of the most popular and intriguing rivalries in All Elite Wrestling. It appears that the promotion is intent on revisiting it, with an entire year's worth of story and history to build upon. Fans and viewers have for some time been expressing their desire to see the two stars square off with the world championship at stake, and Tony Khan has the opportunity to launch such a program now. The first stepping stone toward that end could be Strickland unseating Jon Moxley at Dynasty 2025.

If Swerve becomes champion this Sunday, The Hangman would simply have to win the 2025 Owen Hart Cup to seal his spot opposite Strickland at All In: Texas. If he fails in the tournament, Page could serve as The Mogul's opponent at Double or Nothing 2025, the same PPV where he lost the AEW World Championship to CM Punk three years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback