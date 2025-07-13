4 Stars who were buried at AEW All In 2025

AEW presented this year's edition of its annual All In pay-per-view at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event was packed with a star-studded card of matches, developed over several months' build.

Multiple new champions were crowned at the July 12 stadium show, while a few titles remained unchanged. Furthermore, future contenders were determined at the show through the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches.

Although several stars on the All Elite roster managed to stand out this Saturday, some were booked less strongly than they arguably ought to have. Let us consider four such names.

#1. Kyle Fletcher failed to become the TNT Champion

Kyle Fletcher's TNT Title match against Adam Cole this past May on Dynamite ended in a disqualification loss for the Australian wrestler. He subsequently feuded with The Panama City Playboy and his Paragon teammates alongside his fellow Don Callis Family members. After defeating Daniel Garcia in a contender's match on the 100th episode of Collision, The Protostar earned a shot at Cole's belt at AEW All In: Texas.

Unfortunately, before the event, it was revealed that the former WWE Superstar was no longer cleared to compete and would therefore be relinquishing the TNT Title, which would be up for grabs at the PPV in a four-way match between Fletcher, Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes. Shockingly, it was The Natural who secured the win and the championship - his first singles belt in AEW.

While live audiences were elated with Dustin's victory, a large part of the fanbase was disappointed that Fletcher was not crowned at All In 2025 despite viewers' expectations and his recent momentum on the company's programming, which may have taken a hit (unless he wins the TNT Championship from Rhodes soon).

#2. Mina Shirakawa was pinned during the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

Mina Shirakawa officially joined the AEW women's division earlier this year, pinning Toni Storm in a Women's World Championship Four-Way Eliminator to earn a shot at her belt at Double or Nothing 2025. The Venus of Pro-Wrestling was unfortunately unsuccessful in dethroning The Timeless One but continued to be friends with her despite losing to her.

During the build for Storm's All In 2025 title defense against this year's Women's Owen Hart Cup winner, Mercedes Mone, Shirakawa challenged The CEO for her TBS Title on the 300th episode of Dynamite, but unfortunately came up short. She did become interim ROH Women's TV Champion at ROH Supercard of Honor, but the following night at All In: Texas, she got pinned during the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match by the winner of the bout, Athena.

Although Shirakawa is being consistently featured on AEW television, it can be argued that she did not need to take the pinfall in the Women's Gauntlet match this weekend, as it could harm the credibility of the recent signee's in-ring record in the promotion.

#3. and #4: JetSpeed failed to secure the AEW Tag Team Titles

Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey had been feuding with The Hurt Syndicate in the weeks leading up to All In: Texas. After The Jet scored a pinfall over Shelton Benjamin on the 100th episode of Collision, the babyface duo stole the dominant faction's tag team belts to claim a title shot at All In.

At the same time, Christian Cage and Nick Wayne had declared their goal of becoming "father-son" Tag Team Champions together, and they were eventually added to the card as well, resulting in a three-way tag match for the titles being scheduled.

Benjamin and his partner Bobby Lashley took on The Patriarchy and JetSpeed this Saturday at All In: Texas. The match ended with The All Mighty hitting Christian with a spear to win and retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship. While many expected this result, Knight and Bailey probably could have gained a lot from winning the titles.

Both are relatively new to the company, have impressed fans with their in-ring output in a short period, and could have been legitimized as a team by obtaining their first taste of gold at the promotion's biggest show of the year.

