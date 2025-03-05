4 Surprises Tony Khan could pull off on the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution 2025

Tony Khan will hold this week's edition of AEW's flagship show, Dynamite, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium on March 5. The promotion has announced one singles match and one tag team match for the go-home edition ahead of Revolution 2025.

A singles match between Cope and Wheeler Yuta is scheduled for the event. Additionally, Thunder Rosa will team up with Kris Statlander to take on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. There will also be a contract-signing segment between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland ahead of their showdown at the upcoming PPV.

The AEW head could introduce some surprises on Dynamite to add spice to the upcoming PPV.

#4. FTR could turn heel on Dynamite

FTR is one of the top tag teams in AEW, but it has been away from the limelight for a while. It was absent from Collision for a month and returned to action on the Saturday Night show last week.

They faced the Undisputed Kingdom's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong on Collision on March 1. Dax Harwood pinned O'Reilly, but the referee restarted the match as the latter's foot was on the rope. This time, FTR lost.

The Undisputed Kingdom displayed sportsmanship and offered to shake their opponents' hands, but Harwood and Wheeler ignored it and left, signaling a heel turn. The heel turn could fully manifest at Dynamite this Wednesday.

#3. Jon Moxley might tease adding a new Death Riders member

Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Cope at AEW Revolution on March 9. The Rated R Superstar has been taking out The Death Riders individually, so they cannot interfere in the upcoming match at the pay-per-view.

This week on Dynamite, the WWE Hall of Famer will lock horns against Wheeler Yuta and probably take him out of the equation. This would leave Mox alone and prone to failure at Revolution.

But The One True King could introduce a new member on Dynamite to take out Adam Copeland by surprise. The member could be Jack Perry, who has been absent from TV since losing the TNT Championship at Full Gear 2024. It was recently reported that Perry is expected to return and start a new storyline.

#2. Swerve Strickland could destroy Ricochet after the contract-signing

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have been feuding for the past few months. They will clash again in a singles match at AEW Revolution this weekend. This week's edition of Dynamite will feature a contract signing between the two stars.

Over the past few weeks, Mr. High Fly has messed with Strickland's head. Plus, he has also troubled Prince Nana very much. The Human Highlight Reel stole Strickland's Embassy Robe a few weeks ago and hasn't returned it yet.

When The New Flavor and Ricochet meet for the contract signing, the former could take this opportunity to attack and teach Ricochet a lesson before their upcoming match. This could happen after both parties sign on the dotted line.

#1. Thunder Rosa may pin Megan Bayne

Thunder Rosa and Megan Bayne were involved in a botched segment featuring Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford. On the February 19 edition of Dynamite, Megan and Ford attacked Kris. Rosa came to the rescue with a steel chair.

But instead of running, the heels confronted Rosa, who didn't hit either of them. This led to an awkward moment for a while, and people even blamed Bayne and Ford for going off script, which wasn't the case.

AEW is pushing Megan and booking her in a rivalry with La Mera Mera, giving her the much-needed spotlight. Rosa pinning Bayne during their tag team match on Dynamite would be a great place to start the feud.

