5 ways AEW can build Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

AEW star Jon Moxley made his long-awaited return to this past week's Dynamite.

He had been away for nearly three months when he entered himself into an inpatient alcohol rehabilitation program.

Moxley looked to be in great shape and appeared much healthier as he cut a passionate promo in front of fans.

The Lunatic Fringe also wrestled his first match back on Rampage against Ethan Page, defeating him in a highly-competitive match.

In the aftermath of Moxley's return match, he was confronted by Bryan Danielson while making his exit through the crowd. The American Dragon stood in Moxley's way and simply clapped in his face, seemingly planting the seeds for a future feud.

This was Danielson's first appearance since failing to beat Hangman Adam Page in the rematch for the AEW World Championship. And could be his next big feud.

Moxley also needs a great opponent to immediately put him at the top of the card.

With the company planting seeds between the two stars, here are five ways we could build up this marquee match.

#5. AEW allows Moxley and Danielson to reference their WWE past

Both Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have a long history in WWE.

They made their names in the company, winning multiple championships and clashing several times as members of The Shield and Team Hell No respectively. But their last singles clash was nearly a decade ago on Raw in 2013.

While they may have met under their former names as Daniel Bryan versus Dean Ambrose in WWE, their characters have evolved significantly since then.

Tony Khan should allow the wrestlers to reference their WWE past in future promos.

Whether it's jabs at Moxley not achieving the same level of success as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins or Danielson having his career cut short by injury, there's several explosive barbs that can be explored.

