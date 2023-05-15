5 AEW stars who are bigger draws than Roman Reigns - Six-time WWE World Champion, WrestleMania main eventer

Roman Reigns is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in the business today. The Tribal Chief has proven over his years-long reign as WWE's top champion that he excels in what is probably the most important aspect of being a wrestler — drawing people into your product.

However, some stars across the promotional divide may be above Roman Reigns when it comes to relative drawing power. Given that AEW is much younger than WWE and does not have the same level of history attached to it, Tony Khan's top stars may not pull in the same amount of viewers as The Head of the Table, but that does not mean they do not have the ability to do so.

Some of the stars on this list provide an exciting in-ring style that fans get up to see, while others have a massive cult following that pulls through in their numbers for their favorite wrestler. Regardless, each entry on this list can lay a claim to being a bigger draw than Roman Reigns.

HD👌🏻👌🏻 @harshitdwivedi_ Roman Reigns is the biggest draw in all of the Wrestling.



Ratings raised from 2 million without him to now 2.2 with him.



That's why he's the new Stone Cold Steve Austin. Respect. Roman Reigns is the biggest draw in all of the Wrestling. Ratings raised from 2 million without him to now 2.2 with him.That's why he's the new Stone Cold Steve Austin. Respect. https://t.co/ibVvcAIMgF

#5. Very few stars' fanbases compare to that of CM Punk's

TerrelLism @trell8301 CM Punk trends every week because he's a draw. CM Punk trends every week because he's a draw. 😬 https://t.co/anj2PD4cGT

Whether you love him or hate him, CM Punk has proven time and time again that he is one of the most important wrestlers of all time. His connection with his fans is unparalleled by any other star in the modern era.

For years, arena crowds raucously clamored for The Second City Saint to return to the ring. Even during Roman Reigns matches, chants of "CM Punk" could be heard. The mere rumor of Punk's return was enough for AEW to sell out the United Centre in Chicago.

In many ways, The Straight-Edge Superstar's drawing power can be compared to Hulk Hogan's in the 80s or Stone Cold's in the 90s and early 2000s. It is important to understand that wrestling today is entirely different from these past eras. Still, if there is one man that can get fans invested and garner similar reactions to the legends mentioned, it's CM Punk.

#4. Has Jon Moxley surpassed Roman Reigns?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists WON 2022 Wrestler Of The Year:



1. Jon Moxley (498) 3101



2. Roman Reigns (232) 2216

3. Will Ospreay (105) 1591

4. Kazuchika Okada (39) 679

5. Syuri (34) 551 WON 2022 Wrestler Of The Year: 1. Jon Moxley (498) 31012. Roman Reigns (232) 22163. Will Ospreay (105) 15914. Kazuchika Okada (39) 6795. Syuri (34) 551 https://t.co/KA0E7DeQsu

During their time together in The Shield, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) achieved great success. However, it was always pretty clear that Reigns was the one being molded into the company's next top star.

That is why when Moxley eventually jumped to AEW, it was incredibly important for him to prove that he could also carry a company on his back. When both AEW and WWE were forced to run empty arena shows, Jon Moxley was arguably the hottest act in the entire business. Kenny Omega recently referred to Mox as AEW's MVP.

Additionally, The Blue-Eyed Bandit has ventured outside The States and was still greeted by thunderous reactions. His run as IWGP United States Champion pulled in a lot of viewers for New Japan. While many may disagree, there is certainly an argument to be made that Jon Moxley has quietly surpassed Roman Reigns.

#3. Kenny Omega is a proven needle-mover

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Pass it on if you agree.



Kenny Omega Roman Reigns

is great. is great. Pass it on if you agree.Kenny Omega Roman Reigns is great. is great. https://t.co/pXdzj5uAHn

Very few stars have reached the level of success Kenny Omega has without being under the WWE banner. Over the last decade, The Cleaner has completely changed the landscape of the industry and continues to do so.

Fans have gravitated to Omega's high-octane style, which he has masterfully meshed with dramatic storytelling. Promoters have put a lot of faith in The Best Bout Machine, allowing him to hold the top straps of several companies at once. At the same time, Roman Reigns has only shown off his talents in WWE.

The greatest indicators of Kenny Omega's drawing power are his legendary performances in the Tokyo Dome. His match against Kozuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 is considered one of the best of all time, and his contest opposite Chris Jericho at the following year's event was arguably the catalyst that led to All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Bryan Danielson continues to provide top-tier performances

🌹 @RhianRozek Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler in the world and it ain’t even close. Bryan Danielson is the best wrestler in the world and it ain’t even close. https://t.co/Bj9geD2vUB

Bryan Danielson's time in WWE (as Daniel Bryan) had many ups and downs. While he would claim the company's top prize and main-event WrestleMania on multiple occasions, he was never really treated as the promotion's biggest asset.

This makes his current status as one of the world's best performers even more impressive. No matter how much he was held back, Danielson persevered, and fans recognized this. The American Dragon will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in-ring performers of all time. Even Roman Reigns' good friend Seth Rollins agrees with this sentiment.

Part of Danielson's drawing power stems from his being forced to step away from the ring for several years. Fans desperately wanted to see the former world champion in action once again. More so, the BCC member has been able to seamlessly reinvent his character over the years and acclimatize to whatever situation he is needed in.

#1. The Young Bucks have changed pro wrestling forever

𝚆𝚒𝚕𝚕 @talkwrestling23



The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

VS

Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix and Bandido



ALL IN 2018 #ROH #RingOfHonor



youtu.be/ZIUvAJRW2zU Y'all gotta watch this match over again!!The Young Bucks and Kota IbushiVSRey Mysterio, Rey Fenix and BandidoALL IN 2018 Y'all gotta watch this match over again!!The Young Bucks and Kota IbushiVSRey Mysterio, Rey Fenix and BandidoALL IN 2018👇 #ROH #RingOfHonor youtu.be/ZIUvAJRW2zU https://t.co/p68pNQmksX

It is impossible to have a conversation about the best tag teams in wrestling history without mentioning The Young Bucks. The Jackson brothers have redefined what it means to be a tag team and have taken the division to new heights.

Where Roman Reigns has performed within the tried and tested confines of singles wrestling, The Young Bucks have had no choice but to forge a new path on their journey to the top.

The duo was part of the main event for the most important independent wrestling show of all time, All In (2018). At the time, it seemed impossible for an independent event in the US to sell over 10,000 tickets. However, Matt and Nick shattered this ceiling when they sold out the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estate, Illinois.

The success of the original All In led to the inception of AEW. The Young Bucks' impact on the industry can not be overstated. In terms of drawing power, the brothers have not only sold out arenas but have managed to draw in enough eyes to start an entire promotion.

