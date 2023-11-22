5 AEW stars who are most likely to win the Continental Classic Tournament

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced The Continental Classic Tournament at the Full Gear 2023 press conference. The twelve participants of the tournament will be announced this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

The Continental Classic Tournament is set to kick off this Wednesday on Dynamite. The tournament will be under a round-robin format and will include twelve of the best talents in All Elite Wrestling, who will be split into two groups.

The tournament winner will be crowned a Triple Champion, holding three different belts, including the ROH World Championship, the New Japan Strong Openweight Title, and a new Championship, which will be called the AEW Continental Title.

The four wrestlers already announced for the tournament are Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe, and Andrade El Idolo. Let's look at some of the top names who are most likely to win the inaugural Continental Classic.

#1. Bryan Danielson

The former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson recently announced that his days as a full-time competitor are coming to an end. All Elite Wrestling will surely want to capitalize on this opportunity and crown a big name as the tournament winner.

The American Dragon has stated before that he does not want to win the AEW World Title, so the Jacksonville-based promotion may book him to win the whole thing, as it will also allow Danielson to become once again an ROH World Champion, where he showcased his abilities and became a major player.

#2. Swerve Strickland

The leader of the Mogul Embassy, Swerve Strickland, is recently coming off a huge victory against the former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page in a brutal Texas Death Match at Full Gear 2023.

The former NXT North American Champion has upped his game and has proven to be one of the best signings of AEW in recent years after his release from the WWE in 2021. The world title picture in the company is stacked right now, which gives the promotion a chance to include Swerve in the Continental Classic.

The company could capitalize on Swerve Strickland and book him to win the tournament, as he is one of the hottest stars in the company right now.

#3. Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo is one of the best in-ring performers in All Elite Wrestling and has all the tools to become a main eventer in the company.

The former WWE star will definitely showcase his incredible in-ring ability, which could lead him to win the whole tourney and put his name in the history books as the Inaugural AEW Continental Classic Champion.

#4. Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita has been a top name in All Elite Wrestling ever since signing with the company in 2022. Takeshita also added victories over former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to his resume in his first year with the company.

Takeshita has openly stated before about his dream to become a Triple Crown champion, and the Continental Classic could be the best chance for Konosuke Takeshita to turn his dream into a reality and win the whole tournament.

#5. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

The former three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is one of the biggest stars in Tony Khan's promotion. Moxley has also set the record for the most World title reigns in the company.

Jon Moxley unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the International Championship at Full Gear 2023. Moxley is now free to focus on other things, and one of them could be the Continental Classic, as the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club is currently in a feud with Best Friends.

Jon Moxley could bring the prestige that the company is looking for to the tournament's name if he enters the tourney and walks out victorious.

The finals of the tournament will take place on December 30, 2023, at the All Elite Wrestling's Worlds End pay-per-view event in Long Island, where the winner will be crowned the first-ever AEW Continental Champion.

Who is your pick to win the Continental Classic Tournament? Let us know in the comments below.

