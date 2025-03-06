5 AEW stars and how they reacted to John Cena's heel turn

John Cena is currently the talk of the wrestling world. The Cenation Leader's historic heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has left the pro wrestling audience stunned.

On March 1, the 47-year-old star had a career-defining night in Toronto, Canada. The 16-time World Champion outlasted CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in an intense Elimination Chamber contest to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

A few moments later, John Cena sold his soul to The Rock and turned his back on Cody Rhodes. The Franchise Player's heinous actions have left the world buzzing, with numerous WWE and AEW stars reacting to the groundbreaking incident.

In this article, let's look at five AEW stars and what they had to say about John Cena's heel turn:

#5. Danhausen had a cheeky response to John Cena's heel turn

Danhausen has not been seen in AEW since December 2023. However, The Very Nice Very Evil star remains quite active on social media.

The 34-year-old recently shared an intriguing story on his Instagram. The spooky star posted a picture of John Cena standing next to a fan, who was wearing a shirt with Danhausen's face on it.

The popular indie star wrote "Is it my fault?" In the caption, alluding to the possibility that being close to Danhausen's merchandise had messed up Cena's morality.

The Franchise Player becoming a villain was a jaw-dropping moment, and The Very Nice Very Evil star jokingly took credit for the veteran selling his soul to The Rock.

#4. Jeff Jarrett has mixed feelings about the Cena-Rock-Cody segment

John Cena giving up on all the ideals he had been preaching for years is bound to have some serious repercussions. Over the years, the former five-time WWE United States Champion has granted countless wishes of his admirers as part of the Make-A-Wish initiative.

However, fans have given Cena the moniker, 'Break a Wish,' following the shocking deeds he committed in Toronto. AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett seems to be a fan of the nickname, as he felt that the moniker resonated well with the new character of The Franchise Player.

As per the Last Outlaw, 'The Break A Wish' title finds relevance in the modern age of pro wrestling, as it is a simplified nickname that could be easily understood by the audience. Speaking on his My World podcast, Double J also stated that the amount of charity done by The Rock and John Cena over the years would ensure that WWE doesn't receive any backlash for using this moniker.

However, Jarrett was not a fan of Cody Rhodes telling The Rock to go f**k himself during the same segment. The veteran found the comment unnecessary, as it did not add any significant value to their promo exchange.

#3. Jim Ross loved seeing The Cenation Leader giving up on his morality

Jim Ross is arguably the most iconic wrestling commentator to ever pick up a microphone. The AEW legend has given his voice to numerous legendary pro wrestling moments throughout his illustrious career.

The 73-year-old veteran weighed in on the historic conclusion to Elimination Chamber on the Grilling JR podcast. He was a fan of what transpired between Cena, Cody, and The Rock.

JR called the segment "fabulous" as he felt that WWE did not make any mistakes in executing John Cena's heel turn. The veteran also extended his support towards Michael Cole, believing that it was unfair that people compared "The Voice of WWE" to him after this segment.

Jim Ross stated that every commentator has their own style, which is why it is incredibly difficult to replicate his style of commentary during such groundbreaking moments

#2. MJF was impressed with John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes

In his appearance on the SI Media podcast, MJF made a huge revelation. The Salt of the Earth admitted that he indeed watched the conclusion to Elimination Chamber live, which featured The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Travis Scott.

The Devil was quite impressed with how things went down in the final moments of the Toronto pay-per-view. The former AEW World Champion found Cena's heel turn "awesome." The Long Island native claimed that there were zero doubts that WWE nailed The Franchise Player's ascent into the darkness at Elimination Chamber 2025.

MJF also called out wrestlers from both WWE and AEW, who claim that they are not keeping an eye on their competition. The Salt of the Earth criticized all such individuals, as he felt that these wrestlers were refusing to study the intricacies of the business if they were not watching the product of their rival companies.

#1. Dustin Rhodes is not happy about the ending of Elimination Chamber 2025

While Cody Rhodes left AEW in January 2022, Dustin Rhodes continues to be a valued member of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, The Natural never shies away from showing support to his brother on social media.

The reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion was livid after seeing The Rock and John Cena teaming up to destroy his younger brother at Elimination Chamber. Dustin Rhodes expressed his frustrations on X/Twitter, telling the two megastars to be ashamed of themselves.

The Son of Texas also shared an update regarding the health of The American Nightmare. The 55-year-old veteran stated that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion was going to be fine and that he would punish The Cenation Leader for embracing his dark side.

It will be intriguing to see how Cody Rhodes deals with the dominant alliance of The Rock and Cena heading into WrestleMania 41.

