5 AEW stars who underwent incredible body transformations

For AEW stars, reaching the top of the wrestling business is one thing, staying there is another. Being a Wrestler, one has to constantly improve themselves if they wish to remain relevant in this ever-changing, cut-throat business. Often, only those that work harder than their peers can achieve their dreams.

That is why these AEW stars put in the hours and completely transformed their bodies for the better. Their time in the gym and discipline when dieting did not go unnoticed.

Here are five AEW stars that underwent incredible body transformations.

#5. MJF has a body fit for a champion

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has never been in bad shape during his time on AEW TV, by any means. In fact, most people would be jealous of his physique. But during his absence from television last year, MJF decided to use his time effectively and hit the gym.

The Salt of the Earth looks lean and toned to no end. The World Champion not only looks great but appears healthier than ever — a point exemplified by his extraordinary performance in the 60-minute Ironman Match against Bryan Danielson. As despicable as MJF is, The Devil deserves his due.

#4. Abadon's nearly 3-year transformation

Abadon_AEW @abadon_AEW May 2020 on the left.



Since their AEW debut, Abadon has mostly been featured on Dark and Dark: Elevation. Despite not performing much on TV, The Living Dead Girl has not been deterred from improving themself physically. They recently took to social media to show off their incredible 33-month body transformation.

Although Abadon's main appeal has always been the terrifying face paint and character work, here's to hoping their new-found physique will help them add some new ammunition to their in-ring arsenal once they return from injury.

#3. Will Hobbs becomes AEW's powerhouse

Watching Powerhouse Hobbs debut for AEW in 2020 was a breath of fresh air. His large stature immediately made him stick out on the roster, and fans felt he would be pipped for big things in the promotion. Now Hobbs is not only muscular but incredibly ripped as well.

Last year, the current TNT Champion shared his outstanding body transformation via social media. The difference is notable. The MONSTAR looks even more threatening than before, and that's saying something.

#2. Paul Wight never stops grinding

Paul Wight shared on social media: "Feeling great! I'm happy to be back in the gym."

A few years back, Paul Wight shared images of his new physique. The former Big Show lost a considerable amount of weight and looked to be in the best shape of his tenured career. Evidently, this work ethic stayed the same when he signed with AEW.

The World's Largest Athlete continues to look even more impressive by the day. Although he is no longer a full-time wrestler, Wight is constantly challenging what people think he is capable of. So much so that fans may even see him return to the ring sooner rather than later.

#1. Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention

Chris Jericho's body transformation has been remarkable.

Chris Jericho has never been one to rest on his laurels. He is always looking for a new way to remain relevant and reinvent his wrestling persona. In this case, it was a health scare that prompted his physical reinvention.

While on tour in London with his band Fozzy, The Ocho suffered from a pulmonary embolism and had several blood clots elsewhere. Y2J immediately aimed to improve his health. He shed 30 pounds and even cut out alcohol from his diet. Today, the 52-year-old looks better than he has in a long time.

