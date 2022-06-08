5 AEW stars who could win the battle royal on Dynamite

The AEW World Championship picture is in flux right now. Last week, newly-crowned champion CM Punk announced on Rampage that he was injured and had to take time off.

The Straight Edge Superstar had only just won the world championship after defeating Hangman Page in the main event of Double or Nothing 2022. His injury throws a spanner for Tony Khan with regards to Punk leading the company as its top champion heading into Forbidden Door and beyond.

The company later announced on the show that the Chicago star would not relinquish the title during his time away. Instead, an interim champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door. A battle royal is set to kick off this week's Dynamite, and the winner will face Jon Moxley at the end of the night to name the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

The winner of the bout will face off against the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto at Dominion for the right to compete in the interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door. Here are five picks that could possibly win the battle royal on Dynamite.

#5. Former TNT Champion Miro

Miro is back with a vengeance after more than half a year away from the ring. Last week, the former TNT Champion returned to Dynamite and defeated Johnny Elite in fairly dominant fashion.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, veteran manager Jim Cornette praised The Redeemer's return as well as his gimmick, which has resonated with the fans, saying:

"Miro did another spooky promo, did I understand that he is going to repossess heaven and evict god?" [2:44:51-2:45:16]

He continued:

"It's spooky and profound. I'm not sure I follow everything. Again, this nitwit is f***ing over, in his new improved gimmick." [2:45:28-2:45:37]

God's Favorite Champion has been missed during his time away from All Elite Wrestling. His last match was way back at Full Gear 2021 in a losing effort to Bryan Danielson. Before that, he had an excellent run as TNT Champion, bringing prestige to the title while also elevating his standing among the promotion's audience.

The 36-year-old is primed and ready to make a massive impact in the company, and what better way to do that by winning the battle royal en route to becoming Interim AEW Champion. He deserves to be in the main event scene, and a crushing performance in the match could push him toward that path.

#4. FTW Champion Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks is one of the most underrated wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling right now. The current FTW Champion put on an impressive performance alongside Powerhouse Hobbs at Double or Nothing in a three-way match for the World Tag Team Championship.

The duo, however, came up short. Starks has delivered with every opportunity he's been given, and it's time he breaks out into a more prominent role in the promotion. He might just be a dark horse to win the battle royal if Tony Khan wants to go with a left-field choice.

Speaking in an interview with TalkSPORT, the former NWA star highlighted that he already has his sights set on the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

He named several Japanese stars that he'd like to face on the show, including two former world champions, Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito, as well as former IMPACT wrestler Sanada:

“I would love to wrestle [Kazuchika] Okada, [Tetsuya] Naito and SANADA. Those three. People can run with that.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

If he were to survive the battle royal and the challenge of Jon Moxley, he might be facing the likes of Tanahashi or Goto instead. Regardless, the 32-year-old is poised to become one of the future stars in the company. It's only a matter of time.

#3. AEW wrestler Malakai Black

Thanks to his faction, The House of Black, Malakai Black has been running roughshod in All Elite Wrestling. Together with Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and the latest addition, Julia Hart, the former NXT Champion, wants to win championships to cement their status as the top stable in the promotion.

Speaking to Soundsphere, the former WWE Superstar said:

"Every single day, we [House of Black] grow stronger and every single day, we accomplish more and more, and whether it takes us three weeks or three years or 30 years, eventually we'll get what we are owed, which is the AEW, hopefully trios titles, which is the AEW Tag titles, which is the most prestigious title in the world which is the World title being around either my waist, Brody’s waist, or Buddy’s waist." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

The Dutch wrestler is ready to enter the world title picture after coming out on top in their feud with Death Triangle. With his allies by his side, he is an ominous presence that could rule the battle royal, especially if Matthews and King are in the match with him.

#2. AEW's next breakout star Wardlow

Wardlow @RealWardlow This was special gear, for a special match. Heal up quick champ This was special gear, for a special match. Heal up quick champ https://t.co/3vnQdaSXIr

Wardlow is a superstar on the rise after convincingly defeating former boss MJF at Double or Nothing. He is now officially a member of the AEW roster and can now chase his own goals. One of them would surely be to become a future world champion.

Jim Cornette recently criticized AEW's portrayal of Wardlow on last week's Dynamite. While Mr. Mayhem decimated JD Drake, MJF's lawyer "Smart" Mark Sterling later handed legal papers to the wrestler. This caused the 34-year-old to powerbomb a guard and tear up the document.

During the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said:

"If you're putting this guy [Wardlow] with Mark Sterlings of the world and comedy underneath figures and doing fake s**t with him without an MJF there and for... for no real goal... It's f***ing him up, They've got him this far and like it... Boy could have smashed him over for the TV Title or he could have done something to make some impact in some other way or just give him wins and be done with that until you've got something.'" Cornette said. [from 4:25 - 5:07]

Cornette reiterated that Wardlow should not be involved in any comedic situations at all if the company wants to keep him as a serious performer going forward:

"Keep Wardlow out of the comedy. Keep Wardlow out of interacting with f***ng underneath, preliminary and middle card talent. They've [AEW] not learned a goddamn thing. Now they're going to make him silly and the people are going to go 'okay well.'" [from 3:32 - 3:50]

With the momentum from his victory over MJF, Wardlow should absolutely put himself in world title contention next. He would crush the competition in the battle royal if given the opportunity to be a part of it. Whether he is ready to carry the belt is up to debate; therefore, handing the big man the interim title is a great test run to assess his potential.

#1. MJF

Speaking of MJF, he is the biggest name in wrestling right now, thanks to his scintillating segment on Dynamite last week, where he cut the promo of a lifetime.

The Salt of the Earth cut a promo in Los Angeles criticizing the fans and AEW's treatment of him. He then lashed out at President Tony Khan, calling him a "mark." The 26-year-old's future is now up in the air, and all mentions of the star have been removed from programming.

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on the promo:

"I don't think MJF went over the promo with the TBS executives and if he said that about Tony Khan, whatever he said about Tony Khan, you know, the truth hurts, truth hurts. And I know that might be picked up, I didn't say it, I didn't say it but everything that MJF normally talks about, normally, he's spot on," Booker stated. [from 1:00:11 - 1:00:38]

If this is a work by MJF and Tony Khan, then the perfect opportunity to capitalize on the situation is to insert the Long Islander in the battle royal and give him a shocking win.

Winning the interim championship would be the perfect way for the young star to hold AEW hostage and kickstart his very own 'Summer of MJF' storyline.

