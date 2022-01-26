5 AEW wrestlers who could join WWE in 2022

AEW's roster has grown in leaps and bounds since the company's inception in 2019. Since 2021, the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho have joined their ranks after the initial blockbuster signings of Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

However, there will also come a time when some members of Tony Khan's promotion might consider a move to WWE instead. It could be due to a lack of opportunities or wanting to move upon the expiry of their contracts. Don't be surprised to see some of them angle for a move to WWE in the near future. Here, we predict five AEW wrestlers whose contracts run out this year that might immediately jump ship to WWE.

#5. AEW to WWE - Lance Archer

Lance Archer recently made his return to Dynamite and was immediately positioned as a world title contender opposite current champion 'Hangman' Adam Page. It's certainly a curious move as the Murderhawk Monster has been treated like a main event star much prior to his injury that took him out of action for a couple of months.

While Archer has had some success in New Japan winning their US championship, he's yet to hold gold in Tony Khan's promotion. With news coming out that he is signed to only a 2-year deal which expires in February, this could be a ploy by the company to get him to sign a new deal.

At 44 years old, Archer is reaching the twilight of his career. He might fancy one last run in WWE to make up for his previous uneventful stint there. Now an experienced veteran, he could be an asset to Vince McMahon, who currently lacks big, heavyweight wrestlers on the roster.

